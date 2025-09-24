Casino gaming giant hit by major cyberattack - employee information and more stolen, here's what we know

Boyd Gaming suffered a cyberattack compromising employee and individual data

Business operations were unaffected, but stolen data details remain unclear

Company expects insurance to cover investigation, legal, and regulatory costs

Boyd Gaming Corporation, a US-based casino and hospitality company operating properties across multiple states, has confirmed suffering a cyberattack recently in which it lost sensitive employee data, as well as information on “other individuals”.

In a new 8-K form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said it experienced a cybersecurity “incident” in which unauthorized third parties accessed its IT system.

To address the attack, Boyd brought in third-party cybersecurity experts, and notified relevant authorities and government agencies.

No material impact

The subsequent investigation determined that the attack had no impact on its properties or business operations, but it did confirm that “certain data” from the network was stolen, including “information about employees and a limited number of other individuals,” the form states.

“The Company is notifying impacted individuals and has or will notify its various regulators and other governmental agencies as required.”

We don’t know the nature of the files that were stolen, or how many people are affected by the theft - but we have reached out to Boyd with further questions and will update the article if we hear back.

In the meantime, Boyd says it does not believe the incident will have a material effect on its financial condition or results of operations.

“The Company maintains a comprehensive cybersecurity insurance policy, which we expect will cover costs associated with incident response and forensic investigations, as well as business interruptions, legal actions and regulatory fines, if any, subject to policy limits and deductibles,” it concluded.

The hospitality and casino industry is among the most targeted areas around, with many high-profile cyberattacks in the sector, including a recent incident against Bragg, as well as the Scattered Spider cybercrime gang reportedly hitting several Las Vegas casinos back in 2023.

