Search for alternative to WordPress surges worldwide amidst rift between WP-Engine and Matt Mullenweg

Tensions between WP Engine and Mullenweg drive user curiosity

Users worldwide show rising interest in website builder alternatives

Ongoing conflict highlights the risks of relying solely on WordPress

Global search interest for WordPress alternatives has surged dramatically as the conflict between WP Engine and Matt Mullenweg, co-founder of WordPress and CEO of Automattic, intensifies

Data from Google Trends noted search requests around the website builder boomed in October 2024, especially on October 8, where it reached a peak score of 100.

The spike in interest signals a shift in user behavior, indicating an active search for options which align more closely with user expectations around performance, control, and transparency.

Possible triggering events behind the surge

Before October 8, Google Trends data shows the search interest for WordPress alternatives was essentially dormant, with no recorded searches from October 4 to October 7.

Observers attribute this surge to the escalating legal and public disputes between WP Engine and Mullenweg, who accused WP Engine of trademark infringement and compromising WordPress’s open-source ethos.

The contention centers on WP Engine’s handling of WordPress features, including limiting revision history for posts and its allegedly confusing use of the “WP” branding, which Mullenweg argues misleads users into believing WP Engine is directly affiliated with WordPress.

The tension reached new heights with Mullenweg calling WP Engine a “cancer to WordPress”. Both WP Engine and Automattic have since exchanged cease-and-desist letters, with WP Engine contesting Automattic’s claims, asserting its use of WordPress trademarks falls under fair use.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This back-and-forth intensified when Mullenweg blocked WP Engine’s access to WordPress.org resources, including updates for plugins and themes, which severely impacted WP Engine-hosted websites, leaving some vulnerable to security risks. While this ban was briefly lifted, the damage to WP Engine’s reputation and the broader WordPress community was significant, leaving developers and users frustrated.

WP Engine has also sued Automattic's CEO for attempted extortion. The company told TechRadar Pro:

“...Matt Mullenweg’s conduct over the last ten days has exposed significant conflicts of interests and governance issues that, if left unchecked, threaten to destroy that trust. WP Engine has no choice but to pursue these claims to protect its people, agency partners, customers, and the broader WordPress community.”

More recently however, a US district court has ordered Automattic to stop blocking WP Engine access to the WordPress servers.

The data from October 4 to November 4, 2024 highlights a notable shift in user behaviour globally, with countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Nigeria, Pakistan and Brazil showing an increased interest in exploring WordPress alternatives.

Following the October 8 peak, search interest for WordPress alternatives continued, though at a lower intensity. Between October 21 and October 30, scores ranged from 20 to 36, indicating a steady but less urgent curiosity among users for alternative CMS options.