Samsung unveils new digital signage CMS — VXT set to become a vital part of its bid to push more of its 292-inch "The Wall" large format displays

Samsung has unveiled its Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) platform, a cloud-native Content Management Solution (CMS) that combines content creation and remote signage management. The platform is designed to simplify the creation and management of digital displays for businesses.

VXT is an advanced version of Samsung's MagicINFO CMS software, providing a cloud-native solution for seamless content creation and management for all B2B displays, including LCD, LED signage, and its 292-inch large format displays, The Wall.

The platform enables software deployment and updates directly via a cloud portal, eliminating the need for manual updates. Device registration is made efficient with a simple 6-digit pairing code for quick and secure setup.

Three CMS modules

"Cloud migration is an unstoppable trend," said Alex Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "VXT is an innovative step toward this migration in that it makes high-tech signage more readily accessible, no matter where our customers are. But not only is high-tech signage accessible, the content and remote management solutions VXT provides are user-friendly."

VXT is a comprehensive solution developed by Samsung that allows users to create content and manage screens in one application. It includes three CMS modules: VXT CMS, VXT Canvas, and VXT Players, each designed to simplify content creation and screen management.

VXT also offers Pre-Integrated Repeatable Solutions (PIRS) such as VXT Art, Link My POS, and Ngine Real Estate and Automotive, developed in partnership with various companies. These solutions provide access to a diverse range of content for different use cases without the need for additional customization or development.

The platform is compatible with both desktop and mobile devices, allowing users to manage their content anytime, anywhere. It is designed to significantly reduce downtime in digital signage operations through advanced modular architecture, an early warning feature, and an energy management tool.

Samsung will host a global launch event for VXT on January 31 at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 in Barcelona. VXT will be available through various subscription plans, with offline purchases possible through existing B2B sales channels worldwide.

