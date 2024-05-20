Samsung quietly launches Galaxy rugged tablet with a unique feature — it can run Android without a battery, albeit for just a short time and connected to a power source

Samsung has unveiled its upgraded rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover7. This comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display, 50-megapixel camera, and a removable 4,050mAh battery. It also boasts a tough screen that can survive most accidental drops and other damage.

Although it hasn’t exactly shouted about it, Samsung launched a rugged tablet at the same time. The 8.0-inch Galaxy Tab Active5 has a 16:10 WUXGA TFT display, supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate, and enhanced touch sensitivity for gloves that are less than 2mm thick.

Galaxy Tab Active5 runs on Android 14 and is powered by a 5nm Octa-Core Processor. It features a 13MP wide F1.9 rear camera with flash, and a 5MP F2.2 front shooter. The device offers 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It also supports a microSD up to 1TB.

Battery not required

The Galaxy Tab Active5 boasts rugged durability with IP68 and MIL-STD-810H ratings, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the screen. It includes Samsung Knox for security, face recognition, and fingerprint biometric authentication. It also features a programmable key for customization.

Perhaps the most interesting feature however, is the tablet's ability to run without a battery in "No Battery Mode". Samsung says this will allow workers to “use the device non-stop at kiosks or in vehicles, preserving battery health in hot environments”. There are some caveats to be aware of however. The feature requires a dedicated USB Type-C power source and PD 2.0 or above. No Battery Mode also limits device CPU performance when enabled, and reduces maximum volume and display brightness.

The tablet additionally features a POGO charging interface, enabling workplaces with POGO docks to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Connectivity is provided in the form of 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.3, and the tablet also offers dual SIM support.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 includes an S Pen and a protective case that will allow the tablet to survive up to a 1.8m drop. It will be available for purchase towards the end of January.