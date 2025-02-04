Salesforce is slashing 1,000 jobs, but says workers will be able to reapply

Salesforce is reportedly set to lay off an estimated 1,000 workers

However its sales rep hiring push is reportedly still ongoing

Salesfroce Q4 2025 results set to be announced this month

Salesforce is set to lay off around 1,000 workers (via Bloomberg) as it looks to restructure its workforce, but it won’t necessarily be reducing its headcount by this amount.

The CRM software giant is reportedly continuing its hiring efforts to acquire AI salespeople, and employees affected by the redundancies can reapply for other roles internally.

It’s unclear which divisions of the business are to be hit by the job cuts, as Salesforce has not made a public announcement.

Salesforce to shake up its staffing

The report comes from an unnamed person familiar with the matter, who stated that an estimated 1,000 employees would lose their current jobs.

We don’t know the extent to which the job cuts will affect the company, which had around 72,600 workers in January 2024 when it reported its fiscal year-end figures. Salesforce will next report its year-end figures at the end of February 2025.

While not as stark as previous years, Benioff notified around 1,000 workers of their redundancies in 2024 across at least two separate rounds (via layoffs.fyi). More than 8,000 lost their jobs in 2023.

In December 2024, Salesforce revealed it would be hiring 2,000 new sales employees – an attractive offer for the 9,000 referrals the company received in a short space of time.

Indicative of the ongoing changes, COO Brian Millham recently said at a conference: “We’re looking across the entire company to say, ‘Where can we get more efficiencies? How can we continue to get fuel for the work that we’re doing to go invest in scale going forward?”

Despite the bad news for some, the company’s revenue growth, marked by 8%, 8% and 11% increases over the first three quarters of its fiscal 2025, suggests that the layoffs are largely a shift in focus more than a reaction to poor financial performance.

Salesforce didn’t respond to our request for further information.