Pro-Kremlin propaganda pages seized by US in election interference crackdown

Earlier this week, US law enforcement seized 32 websites, and charged two individuals with conspiracy, as it cracks down on attempts to influence the upcoming US presidential elections. This scheme is part of a larger influence campaign orchestrated by Russia, with the goal of getting former president Donald Trump back in the Oval office.

"The Department's seizure of 32 internet domains secretly deployed to spread foreign malign influence demonstrates once again that Russia remains a predominant foreign threat to our elections," deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco declared in a statement, The Register reports. "At Putin's direction, Russian companies SDA, Structura, and ANO Dialog used cybersquatting, fabricated influencers, and fake profiles to covertly promote AI-generated false narratives on social media."

In other words, Russia is paying good money to have people create typosquatted websites, fake news websites, fake influencers, and fake social media profiles, and use all of that to spread misinformation and propaganda that aimed to tilt the US public opinion towards Donald Trump.

Detailing Moscow's plans

To get the warrant to seize the websites, law enforcement prepared a big fat affidavit, which apparently details internal strategy meeting notes, and different propaganda projects built by Russia. In them, Moscow’s agents were openly discussing putting Trump back into power, since the Republicans are more interested in domestic issues. That, in turn, should give Russia more breathing room in Ukraine, and elsewhere around the world where it’s pursuing its interests.

The names were redacted in the notes, but according to The Register, it’s pretty clear from the context, who Russia supports.

Besides seizing the websites, the Justice Department also charged two Russian nationals - Kostiantyn Kalashnikov (31) and Elena Afanasyeva (27), with “conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering.” Both are allegedly employed by RT, which is a Russian state-funded media organization. Allegedly, they were given $10 million to create the content needed to sway the US public opinion. On YouTube alone, the content has more than 16 million views, the affidavit states. Both remain at large.

Via The Register

