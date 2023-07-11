Prime Day SSD deal morning update: 2TB SSD for $62, 4TB SSD for $140, 8TB SSD for $320

Good morning (or afternoon) for the first of two Amazon Prime Day sessions. SSD prices are down again with some exceptionally great deals on high capacity SSDs including one entry from Samsung that surprised me.

Below are SATA drives, you should be able to convert all these internal SSD into external or portable SSD using cheap SATA adaptors.

Cheapest SSD/TB Silicon Power A55 2TB: $67.97 $61.97 Save 9% At just under $31 per TB, this SATA SSD delivers the cheapest price per capacity in a form factor that is still relevant if you have an old computer that needs a new lease of life. The Silicon Power A55 comes with a 3-year warranty and uses a mixture of QLC and SLC memory. Also consider

➡️ PNY CS900 , a 2TB SATA SSD that costs $61.99 and has a three-year warranty

➡️ Leven JS600 , a 2TB SATA SSD with a $61.99 price and a three-year warranty as well.

➡️ Teamgroup QX , another 2TB SATA SSD with a slightly huger $62.99 price tag.

Cheapest Large SSD Leven JS600 4TB: $179.99 $139.99 Save 22% Leven wins this round with the cheapest large capacity SSD on the market for Amazon Prime Day with a $35/TB SSD. It is a popular SSD on Amazon but we haven’t reviewed it yet. It won’t break any speed records because it is a SATA drive but a 3-year warranty and reasonably good ratings mean that it can be considered as a safe deal. Also consider

➡️ Teamgroup QX , a $148.99, 4TB SSD that mixes SLC and QLC to offer an endurance of 1000TBW.

➡️ Fanxiang S101 , I am not acquainted with this brand but with more than 2,000 ratings on Amazon, one can assume that they’re doing something right. $149.99 for 4TB.

Cheap XL SSD Samsung 870 QVO 8TB: $455 $320 Save 30% This is the only extra large capacity SSD currently on the market. Fortunately for us Samsung priced it competitively despite being a premium brand. This QVO drive has an extraordinary endurance (nearly 3000 TBW), a long warranty and the peace of mind of knowing that a global brand produced it.