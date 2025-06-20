Etsy's new rules redefine what "handmade" means

Sellers surprised as Etsy quietly updates its 3D printing policy

Popular 3D prints may no longer meet Etsy’s originality test

Etsy has updated its Creativity Standards policy, tightening the rules around what qualifies as handmade or original on its popular marketplace.

The most talked-about change affects 3D printed goods, as only items based on a seller’s own designs will now meet the criteria. This seems to exclude many popular products, including flexi dragons (articulated dragon figures like the one above, with or without eggs), which are often made from designs licensed from third-party creators.

The change slipped under the radar at first since Etsy made no public announcement, instead quietly tucking the news into a community newsletter about keeping the marketplace safe.

Must be based on the seller’s original design

Sellers discovered the shift while reading through the legal fine print under “Our House Rules.” Word spread quickly, and 3D print forums lit up with concern and confusion.

As Tom’s Hardware reports, when Etsy launched in 2005, it was all about handmade items and vintage finds. Over time, dropshippers and mass-produced products have flooded the platform.

Etsy began responding to this problem in 2024 with new Creativity Standards that emphasize originality and a human touch.

Everything on the site is now supposed to fall into four loose categories: made, designed, handpicked, or sourced by the seller.

Most 3D print sellers believed they were covered under “made by seller,” since they print items themselves. Etsy has now clarified that these products must also be based on the seller’s original designs.

That detail now places thousands of current listings in violation of policy, but it has been suggested that makers could get around the change by adding customization to their creations and offering unique photos and descriptions to their listings.

Etsy hasn’t banned 3D printing outright, and there is no suggestion that it ever plans to do so. Sellers can still create and sell their own designs on the site, as well as make use of alternative platforms, like eBay and TikTok.