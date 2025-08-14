UK travellers are on track to waste over £350 million in roaming fees over the summer - I spoke with Holafly eSIM on the ultimate travel hack to beat the charges

eSIM users set to increase to 215 million by 2028 new study shows

eSIMs could cut data costs by 35% compared to traditional roaming charges from UK networks

Holafly now supports transactions in 23 currencies to meet growing demand

With roaming charges quietly creeping back in the post-Brexit world, many UK holidaymakers may not realise their phone is racking up daily fees when roaming.

New research from Holafly has found 13 million Brits will be flying abroad this summer and will spend more than 2–£2.60 per day or £6 per GB - which over the course of the summer adds up to a staggering $350 million in wasted roaming costs.

In early 2025, I reported global eSIM shipment volume had surpassed half a billion units, and this momentum isn't slowing down, with Holafly's study forecasting the number of travel eSIM users will rocket from 40 million in 2024 to over 215 million by 2028.

Can UK network providers compete with eSIMs?

This growing demand has indicated for a while that physical SIM cards are something of the past, and as the market heats up, the number of eSIM providers for international travel is growing fast, meaning it’s more important than ever to understand how to set up an eSIM, the benefits it offers, and which provider is best for your trip.

Compared to UK network providers, Juniper research reports eSIM users save around 35% of data costs - with traditional roaming averaging $8.57 per GB, compared to just $5.50 per GB for a travel eSIM.

Holafly reports that if the average Brit wanted to stream about 2GB of data per day on a 5-day European trip, they could save around £60.78 (79.4%) by choosing Holafly over traditional roaming, while heavier data users consuming 6GB daily could save £213.78 (93.2%).

“The most common mistakes people make when traveling are a direct result of relying on outdated mobile infrastructure. They often forget to check roaming costs, leading to shockingly high bills, or they waste valuable time searching for and buying a physical SIM card upon arrival", says Pablo Gomez, CEO at Holafly.

Chart showing average UK providers roaming costs vs. Holafly (Image credit: Holafly)

Many of us also feel vulnerable connecting to public Wi-Fi while traveling abroad, but an eSIM offers a safer alternative by connecting directly to trusted local telecom networks through provider partnerships.

"We ensure fast and reliable mobile access by partnering with top-tier global carriers, adds Gomez.

"Our digital plans activate instantly the moment you land, giving you access to the best networks at your destination. Our solution inherently enhances security by providing a private and reliable data service, reducing the need for travellers to rely on vulnerable public Wi-Fi for business or personal use."

To meet the growing demand, Holafly has added two new languages (Arabic and Turkish) to its Holafly Center platform, launched multi-country products for regions like the Balkans and Eastern Europe, and now supports 23 currencies in its eCommerce platform.