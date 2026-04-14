Mobile Industry Awards 2026 - Entries open now!
It's time to open the Mobile Industry Awards 2026
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We're delighted to officially open the entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026!
The Mobile Industry Awards are the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
We are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2026 will take place on 17 September 2026 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London.
It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration, and you can be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners as entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026 are now open.
Here are this year's MIA 2026 categories in full
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Person of the Year 2026 (Power 50 winner)
Future Stars 2026
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COMPANY CATEGORIES
Best Customer Service (Business)
Best Customer Service (Consumer)