Mobile Industry Awards 2026 - Entries open now!

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It's time to open the Mobile Industry Awards 2026

Mobile Industry Awards 2026 launch article
(Image credit: Future)

We're delighted to officially open the entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026!

The Mobile Industry Awards are the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

Here are this year's MIA 2026 categories in full

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Person of the Year 2026 (Power 50 winner)

Future Stars 2026

COMPANY CATEGORIES

Best Customer Service (Business)

Best Customer Service (Consumer)