Mobile Industry Awards 2024: BT Consumer and EE CEO Marc Allera is our Power 50 Person of the Year

BT Consumer and EE CEO Marc Allera has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2024.

The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months.

The Power 50 is the product of months of research and profiling, with the Person of the Year being the individual who our judges feel has been the most inspirational and innovative leader in the UK mobile industry over the last 12 months. Congratulations to Marc and to all of our 2024 Power 50!

Congratulations to the final 10 members of the 2024 Power 50:

1. Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer

2. Robert Finnegan, CEO, Three UK & Three Ireland

3. Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2

4. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom

5. Max Taylor, CEO, Vodafone UK

6. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia

7. Katherine Ainley, CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson

8. Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK

9. Bas Burger, CEO, Business, BT

10. Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys

The full Power 50 2024 is:

11. Steve Oliver, CEO, MusicMagpie

12. Jon Shaw, Commercial Operations Director, Vodafone UK

13. James Kitto, Vice President – Head of UK and Ireland, MX Division, Samsung UK & Ireland

14. Nick Gliddon, Director, Business Vodafone UK

15. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

16. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business and Wholesale, Virgin Media O2 Business

17. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff

18. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Media O2

19. Pierre Coppin, Deputy Managing Director, Mobile, Sky Mobile

20. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK & Three Ireland

21. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Services, Vodafone UK

22. Sharon Meadows, MD Commercial, EE

23. Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group

24. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions

25. Dane Hipkin, Director of Commercial, Virgin Media O2

26. David Hennessy, CTO, Three UK

27. Maria Grazia Pecorari, Director of Wholesale and Strategy, Vodafone UK

28. Alex Tempest, Managing Director, BT Wholesale

29. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE

30. Craig Smith, Managing Director, Mazuma Mobile

31. Jonathan Taylor, CEO, Tesco Mobile

32. Nicki Lyons, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Vodafone UK

33. Catherine Amran, Director, Virgin Media O2 Business

34. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

35. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

36. Andy Morris, Executive VP, Likewize

37. Mark Trundle, Director of Mobile eXperience Consumer Sales for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, Samsung

38. Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK

39. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland

40. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom

41. Ravi Navaratnam, Director, GKT eSIM

42. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet

43. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd

44. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, Three UK & Ireland

45. Nick Porter, VP of MX Product, Strategy & Commercial, Europe, Samsung

46. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony

47. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL and Alcatel

48. Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions and GTM for Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile, Sky Mobile

49. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

50. Christian McBride, Director of Innovation & Strategy, Genuine Solutions

For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com

The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.

It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year: