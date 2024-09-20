Mobile Industry Awards 2024: BT Consumer and EE CEO Marc Allera is our Power 50 Person of the Year
Here is final line-up of the Power 50 2024
BT Consumer and EE CEO Marc Allera has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2024.
The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months.
The Power 50 is the product of months of research and profiling, with the Person of the Year being the individual who our judges feel has been the most inspirational and innovative leader in the UK mobile industry over the last 12 months. Congratulations to Marc and to all of our 2024 Power 50!
Congratulations to the final 10 members of the 2024 Power 50:
1. Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer
2. Robert Finnegan, CEO, Three UK & Three Ireland
3. Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
4. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom
5. Max Taylor, CEO, Vodafone UK
6. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia
7. Katherine Ainley, CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson
8. Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK
9. Bas Burger, CEO, Business, BT
10. Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys
The full Power 50 2024 is:
11. Steve Oliver, CEO, MusicMagpie
12. Jon Shaw, Commercial Operations Director, Vodafone UK
13. James Kitto, Vice President – Head of UK and Ireland, MX Division, Samsung UK & Ireland
14. Nick Gliddon, Director, Business Vodafone UK
15. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre
16. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business and Wholesale, Virgin Media O2 Business
17. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff
18. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Media O2
19. Pierre Coppin, Deputy Managing Director, Mobile, Sky Mobile
20. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK & Three Ireland
21. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Services, Vodafone UK
22. Sharon Meadows, MD Commercial, EE
23. Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group
24. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions
25. Dane Hipkin, Director of Commercial, Virgin Media O2
26. David Hennessy, CTO, Three UK
27. Maria Grazia Pecorari, Director of Wholesale and Strategy, Vodafone UK
28. Alex Tempest, Managing Director, BT Wholesale
29. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE
30. Craig Smith, Managing Director, Mazuma Mobile
31. Jonathan Taylor, CEO, Tesco Mobile
32. Nicki Lyons, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Vodafone UK
33. Catherine Amran, Director, Virgin Media O2 Business
34. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
35. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
36. Andy Morris, Executive VP, Likewize
37. Mark Trundle, Director of Mobile eXperience Consumer Sales for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, Samsung
38. Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK
39. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland
40. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom
41. Ravi Navaratnam, Director, GKT eSIM
42. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet
43. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd
44. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, Three UK & Ireland
45. Nick Porter, VP of MX Product, Strategy & Commercial, Europe, Samsung
46. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony
47. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL and Alcatel
48. Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions and GTM for Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile, Sky Mobile
49. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
50. Christian McBride, Director of Innovation & Strategy, Genuine Solutions
- For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com
The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2023: Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK