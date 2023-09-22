Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Vodafone Business and ITN wins 5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service)

Vodafone Business and ITN have been named winner of the 5G Innovation of the Year (product/service) award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 for their coverage of King Charles III's Coronation broadcast.

This category reflects the growing importance of next-generation networks to businesses and consumers. As 5G continues to become a mainstream technology, it will transform the way we live, work and play.

Accordingly, the award seeks to recognise companies in the mobile industry that are doing truly exciting things in the 5G world.

Our 2023 finalists were:

EdgeQ’s 5G + AI Base Station on a Chip

OPPO Find N2 Flip – 5G Connectivity Powerhouse

Vodafone Business and ITN - King Charles III's Coronation broadcast

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Explain your 5G project and demonstrate clear innovation in the field

Elaborate why 5G technology is essential for your product or service

Illustrate how your project solves a business need in the telecoms, business, or mobile industry

How close is your project to commercial reality and what is the market potential for the service?

Why Vodafone and ITN won

Vodafone’s 5G network slicing technology was used to help ITN broadcast the coronation to viewers around the world in high-definition like never before - a truly historical event, congratulations to them and to all our finalists.