Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Virgin Media O2 wins CSR Initiative of the Year

Virgin Media O2's National Data Bank campaign has been named as CSR Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

This award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.

Open to a wide range of CSR initiatives, the award aims to cover all kinds of activities and campaigns for those companies looking to give back to society as a whole.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Genuine Solutions - Unlocking value for charities

Samsung - Solve for Tomorrow

Three UK - #TalkMoreThanFootball in collaboration with Chelsea FC and Samaritans

Virgin Media O2 - The National Databank

Vodafone - everyone connected

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Define the CSR project or initiative scope: include timelines, goals and team members. It is acceptable for the entry to focus on a particular stage of a long-term project

How successful was the implementation of this project or initiative? Was it within budget and delivered in time?

What have been its benefits? Provide hard evidence that goals have – or are being – achieved.

Feedback: Provide an appropriate written reference that illustrates the success of this project

Why Virgin Media O2 won

Spurring an industry-wide movement to help consumers everywhere prevail through incredibly tough times, Virgin Media O2’s National Databank initiative was the choice of our judges.

Congratulations to Virgin Media O2 and to all of our 2023 finalists!