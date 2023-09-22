Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Samsung is Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

Samsung has taken the title of Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by Lebara, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

Smartphones are the hearbeat of our industry and this award recognises the manufacturer that has done the best to showcase its technical innovation, the strength of its product portfolio, and industry relationships to achieve commercial success and captivate consumers and businesses.

The winner isn’t just the company that offers the most exciting devices, but the one that has also worked effectively with its partners across the UK.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Apple

Google

Motorola

OPPO

Samsung

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Demonstrate how you offer excellent products that appeal to both customers and partners

How have you innovated in terms of design and features

Demonstrate the breadth of your portfolio

Demonstrate strong performance in sales and marketing

Show how you have been a reliable partner when it comes to forecasting, finance, returns and aftercare

Why Samsung won

Samsung has dominated this category for the last few years, and won out again following another succesful outstanding 12 months for the electronics giant in an incredibly high-class field populated by innovative manufacturers.

The company was able to offer an unparalleled range of devices supporting business and consumer customers and continued its track record of excellent customer support and services.

Congratulations to Samsung on its victory and to the rest of our 2023 finalists!