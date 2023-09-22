Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is our Phone of the Year

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been named Phone of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

To take our Phone of the Year prize, a device doesn’t just have to look good, but also offer powerful specs, great features, and appeal to consumers and partners alike.

The award was open to any device launched and on sale between October 1 2022 and July 30 2023.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel Fold

Honor Magic 5 Pro

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

OnePlus 11 5G

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Our entrants were examined on the following criteria:

Demonstrate standout specifications for the price (based on SIM-free price)

Best for usability

Best for looks

Best for features and services

Excite customers and retail partners alike

Demonstrate commercial and financial success

Why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won

In a high-quality field dominated by the industry's biggest players, our judges felt Samsung’s top-end flagship was the best device from the last 12 months.

Described by TechRadar as “one of the best phones in the world…the indomitable showman”, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra marks another major step forward for the company. Offering a tougher build, faster memory and storage, a more efficient battery, a custom-tuned chipset and a new 200 mega-pixel main camera, it’s a worthy winner of our top mobile prize.

Congratulations to Samsung on its victory and to the rest of our 2023 finalists!