Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Lebara Mobile wins Best Customer Service

Lebara Mobile was won the first-ever Best Customer Service prize, sponsored by Zone Global, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

With customers and businesses now demanding absolute certainty before making a purchase, customer service has never been more important.

This category looked to highlight the company leading the way in helping and serving customers better than anyone else.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Aerial Direct

Focus Group

Lebara Mobile

Mozillion

Salt Communications

Samsung

Sky Mobile

Talkmobile

Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Outline what makes your company stand out when it comes to providing great customer service

Highlight any particular training campaigns or initiatives within your business that are centered on boosting customer service

Demonstrate how customer feedback or input has led you to change or alter your business approach

Showcase any particularly strong or striking examples of excellent customer service your business has provided in the last few months

Why Lebara Mobile won

Lebara stood out from the competition due to its strong testimonials and a clear customer-first attitude - congratulations to them, and all our finalists!