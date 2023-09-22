Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Lebara Mobile wins Best Customer Service

Congratulations to our winners, Lebara Mobile!

MIA 2023 best customer service
Lebara Mobile was won the first-ever Best Customer Service prize, sponsored by Zone Global, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

 With customers and businesses now demanding absolute certainty before making a purchase, customer service has never been more important.

This category looked to highlight the company leading the way in helping and serving customers better than anyone else.

Our 2023 finalists were:

  • Aerial Direct
  • Focus Group
  • Lebara Mobile
  • Mozillion
  • Salt Communications
  • Samsung
  • Sky Mobile
  • Talkmobile
  • Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

  • Outline what makes your company stand out when it comes to providing great customer service
    Highlight any particular training campaigns or initiatives within your business that are centered on boosting customer service
    Demonstrate how customer feedback or input has led you to change or alter your business approach
    Showcase any particularly strong or striking examples of excellent customer service your business has provided in the last few months

Why Lebara Mobile won

Lebara stood out from the competition due to its strong testimonials and a clear customer-first attitude - congratulations to them, and all our finalists!

