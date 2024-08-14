Over 300,000 UK rural homes to get gigabit broadband boost

Rural homes and businesses across England and Wales are set to benefit from a significant broadband boost due to plans for 312,000 premises to receive gigabit-capable broadband.

The move is part of ‘Project Gigabit’ - the government's aim to deliver faster broadband accessible to the whole of the UK by the end of 2030.

A contract has been reached with Openreach worth £288 million to connect nearly 97,000 properties. The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation has confirmed that talks are underway to agree contracts for a further 215,800 premises across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Digital Divides

Over a million premises in the UK have already been upgraded to gigabit broadband as part of the project, bringing the total to almost 80% of the country covered so far.

“Far too many rural citizens and businesses are still stuck with outdated internet infrastructure, not being able to fulfil day-to-day tasks as easily as people living in our towns and cities," said digital infrastructure minister Chris Bryant.

Project Gigabit was launched by the previous Conservative government, but has “clearly not happened fast enough” according to Transport Secretary Peter Kyle,

“Robust digital infrastructure is essential for growth, productivity and competitiveness and this shortfall not only poses risks to our economic stability, but also entrenches existing inequalities across the country.”

‘Digital poverty’ disproportionately affects rural areas, and with almost 92% of jobs exclusively advertised online, a digital divide has exacerbated the exclusion of young people in rural areas. This is the first broadband infrastructure rollout to include areas of rural Wales.

CEO Clive Selley is confident Openreach can deliver, noting, “Research shows that full fibre provides a host of economic, social and environmental benefits – and I believe we’re the best in the business at delivering it. I’m proud we’ve been chosen, through a fiercely competitive process, and we’re already cracking on with the job.”