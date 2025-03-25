One of the richest men in the world castigates the billions of dollars spent on buying laptops for US classrooms with no apparent improvements

Math and reading scores remain low despite widespread laptop use

Student with headphones around her neck using a phone while sitting in a cafe in front of a laptop
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Michael Bloomberg argues screens distract students from proven learning methods
  • Students take 20 minutes to refocus after digital distractions
  • True education happens through direct teacher-student engagement, not screens

Laptops are now common in American classrooms, with nearly 90% of schools providing devices to modernize education and prepare students for a digital future.

However, Michael R. Bloomberg, one of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures as the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, has argued the billions spent on these laptops for students have failed to improve academics, shifting focus from traditional learning and raising concerns about declining outcomes.

“As someone who built a company by developing a computer at the dawn of the digital age, I never believed that computers in the classroom were the cure to what ails schools," said Bloomberg.

‘Picking up books and pens’—A call to rethink laptop use in classrooms

"Some of the most powerful educational interactions occur when a caring, well-trained teacher can look into a student’s eyes and help them see and understand new ideas," he went on. "Machines often don’t have that power."

Bloomberg argues instead of increasing reliance on screens, schools should encourage students to spend more time reading, writing, and engaging in direct interactions with teachers and peers.

Laptops for teachers can enhance instruction, but Bloomberg acknowledges that, while student laptops can be useful tools, they cannot replace the value of a well-trained educator guiding students through meaningful learning experiences.

Studies show excessive laptop use in classrooms leads to distraction, with students often taking up to 20 minutes to refocus after engaging in non-academic activities.

Despite widespread laptop use, only 28% of eighth graders and 24% of 12th graders are proficient in math, while reading scores remain low, and US students continue to lag behind their international peers, raising doubts about the effectiveness of widespread laptop adoption in schools.

While the best laptop for engineering students can support advanced computations and specialized software, excessive screen time in general education has not translated into improved academic performance.

A post-pandemic survey found over 25% of students spend at least five hours of classroom time daily on screens, often engaging in educational games that fail to build mastery. In contrast, time-tested methods like reading physical books and writing by hand have been shown to improve retention and comprehension.

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

