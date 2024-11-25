One.com Black Friday & Cyber Monday offerings: 90% off hosting + free domain

Whether you’re launching your very first website or giving your online presence a serious overhaul, the process should be as seamless as possible. And you’re in luck, as One.com is about to start Black Week and Cyber Week offers a jaw-dropping 90% off on all of its web hosting plans.

With this unique opportunity from One.com, you’ll get access to enterprise-level hosting minus the premium costs. And the best part? All of the plans’ features arrive with an easy-to-use interface and setup process, ideal for beginners and pros alike.

Get 90% off on all One.com plans It’s all happening during Black Week (November 25 - December 1) and Cyber Week (December 2 - 9). Therefore, you’ve got not one but two chances to get your proverbial hands on One.com’s professional-grade hosting and a domain to match for only a fraction of the cost.

Specifically, using the exclusive TechRadar promo code BLACKTRONE at checkout will let you in on 90% off any web hosting plan and a free .com domain or other ccTLD (country-specific domain), setting you up for affordable hosting bliss.

Why One.com?

There are many reasons why this deal is a no-brainer. The main one, however, is the fact that One.com is a comprehensive package for an effortless web presence that has everything you need in a website builder.

This includes an intuitive and easy-to-navigate dashboard that makes the setup process a breeze, a wide range of features like custom email addresses to establish credibility with your clients, a user-friendly website builder with a drag-and-drop interface, and an SSL certificate for superior security.

On top of that, the platform offers daily backups to make sure your data is protected and easily restorable, and it provides blazing speeds alongside reliable uptime. A knowledgeable customer support team that is just a click away at all times is the only icing on the cake.

So, no matter if you’re a blogger, a creative professional, or a small business owner, you’ll want to secure your spot with One.com before this amazing deal is gone.