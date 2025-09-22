Analysts say Nvidia-Intel deal could reshape AI and PC markets worldwide

Industry commentary focuses on impact for TSMC, AMD, and global chip competition

Biggest tech deal of the decade sparks debate over foundry future and rivals

The recent announcement that Nvidia would invest $5 billion in Intel came as a shock for many across the technology industry.

The deal will see the world’s largest chip company buy a 4% stake in its long-struggling rival, while Intel committed to building custom x86 CPUs for Nvidia’s AI infrastructure.

The deal also includes plans for x86 system chips that combine Intel CPUs with Nvidia GPUs, hinting at the possibility of future data center x86 APUs.

The surprise announcement had an immediate impact on the markets. Nvidia’s value rose by around $150 billion on the news, more than Intel’s entire capitalization. On paper, that amounted to a thirty-fold return on its $5 billion investment in less than 24 hours. Intel shares also spiked, marking their best day since 1987.

For Nvidia, the investment provides equity in a rival while securing a roadmap to new classes of products. For Intel, it provides both capital and a badly needed vote of confidence in its ability to play a role in the AI era.

But what did tech reporters and analysts make of the news?

Analysts discuss what it means

In its reporting, The Register framed the move as opening a new front for Nvidia, with Tobias Mann writing, “For Nvidia, the arrangement presents an opportunity to extend its GPU empire to the integrated graphics arena, a space historically dominated by Intel and AMD.”

Describing NVLink as key, Mann said that by integrating the interconnect tech into its CPU designs, “Nvidia will be able to offer NVL72 style systems based on both its in-house CPUs and Intel's Xeons, while also addressing a larger share of the PC graphics arena.”

Serve The Home’s Patrick Kennedy touched on the data center angle, reporting that the companies, “say that ‘Intel will build Nvidia-custom x86 CPUs that Nvidia will integrate into its AI infrastructure platforms and offer to the market.’ That is certainly a net positive for Intel and likely a net negative for AMD. Nvidia has been pushing ahead with Arm architectures with chips like the Nvidia Grace, but now it has a clear x86 story.”

On PCs, Kennedy reported, “Intel will build and offer to the market x86 system-on-chips that integrate Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets.” The Register cautioned that such progress “could mean bad news for Intel's in-house graphics division,” given Arc’s limited traction.

Questions about Intel Foundry sit alongside the product plans.

Writing for Yahoo Finance, Laura Bratton argued, “the investment does little to solve what is arguably Intel's biggest problem: how to fix its ailing contract chip manufacturing business,” citing losses and a long road to cash generation.

CNBC relayed Citi’s skepticism that integrating Nvidia graphics will make Intel’s CPUs more competitive against AMD, quoting analyst Christopher Danely, “We doubt this makes Intel CPUs more competitive as integrating another company’s graphics wouldn’t make a CPU more competitive given the processor is the main performance driver for a PC.”

Reuters’ Stephen Nellis pointed to a possible, indirect manufacturing boost, writing that the partnership “could put the struggling chipmaker's next-generation manufacturing technology on a stronger footing,” including confidence for the 14A process if joint products create volume.

He added engineers will collaborate to “turn Nvidia's technology into a physical chip made at Intel.”

Analyst Jack Gold said, “It should be stated that while this arrangement is highly beneficial to both parties there are some losers. In particular AMD may be disadvantaged as a result of this partnership, although they are doing well with their own AI efforts in GPU and CPU. Still, having two major competitors combining their efforts is not exactly a positive outcome for AMD.”

Gold also suggested the deal could eventually extend to Intel manufacturing: “Any relationship with Nvidia at this point, while not explicitly talking about the foundry services, should be seen as a possible extension of the partnership in the future, and if it happens, would be a major win for Intel foundry services.”

Mobile World Live reported that during the conference call that followed the announcement, both Nvidia and Intel’s CEOs faced numerous questions about Nvidia using Intel’s foundry technology.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang played things down, saying, “I think we would both say that TSMC is a world-class foundry. I just can’t overstate the magic that is TSMC.”

The Economist tied the collaboration to Nvidia’s broader strategy and to NVLink’s role, writing, “This helps reinforce Nvidia’s position as a partner of choice in the world of AI.”

The news site also quoted analysts at Futurum Group, which said, “The AI economy will run on systems where NVLink is the standard, and Nvidia decides who gets to plug in.”

eeNews Analog’s Nick Flaherty sounded a note of caution for Intel, suggesting that the announcement “paves the way for Nvidia to buy the design business of struggling chip maker Intel.”

It linked the $5 billion equity stake to “a key negotiating position in any future negotiations,” while acknowledging that process choices remain open and that both firms pointed to future product announcements rather than foundry commitments.