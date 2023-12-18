Nvidia appears to have a major problem with wealthy middle managers who do barely any work - and new starters aren't happy
Nvidia’s CEO steps up to address the issue
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly addressed worker complacency in a recent all-hands meeting following complaints that some employees are simply coasting along while enjoying bumper paycheques.
According to insight shared with Business Insider by people in attendance, Huang acknowledged the growing issue of some long-tenured Nvidia employees not pulling their weight, a concern raised by colleagues who appear to have noted that some middle managers have entered a “semi-retirement” stage whereby they’re not putting in the work that’s worthy of their high salary.
Several reasons for this complacency were cited, indicating that the inherently poor work ethic relates to workers resting and vesting.
Nvidia managers cruising through to retirement
According to the report, the company’s CEO has been reluctant to fire workers, with the last large-scale round of redundancies taking place in 2008 at the time of the economic crash. During the 2022-2023 layoff season, Intel reportedly cut hundreds of jobs, while Nvidia kept all its workers onboard, offering reduced salaries and higher stock awards instead.
The problem is that Nvidia’s stock is up by around 1,400% over the past five years, and around 240% this year to date, thanks to a huge surge in orders of chips powering new AI tools.
Nvidia has arguably benefited more from artificial intelligence than rival chipmakers like AMD and Intel, and long-standing workers see this as an opportunity to stockpile shares and watch them grow, leaving them with little motivation to put in the work.
The company is also slated for having a pretty hands-off management style, making it difficult for execs to identify and address problems like complacency.
Huang has asked that workers take ownership of their work by viewing themselves as their own CEO. Nvidia declined to comment.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Value your company’s flexibility? Here’s the best hybrid working tech you need
- Most businesses are downsizing their office - but still making workers come in
- Need a boost? Time to check out the best productivity tools
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Matt Bolton
By Darren Allan