Nsign TV review

Nsign.tv is a communication platform as a service (CPaaS) that integrates smart content with digitization projects through AI, Big Data and IoT. It allows developers to create and customize digital signage solutions for various sectors and industries. In case you are wondering, the company does put its name in all lowercase letters for reasons unknown, perhaps to buck the trend of many other companies almost randomly capitalizing letters in their name just to look different, but we think it makes it a little bit difficult to read.

Founded in 2007, and located in Spain, nsign.tv has won several awards for its innovative projects, such as the digital signage circuit for the HLA International Clinic in Barcelona, the best DOOH project at the AV Integration Awards 20231. nsign.tv also offers a player application that is compatible with the main operating systems on the market, such as Windows, Android, Linux and WebOS. It counts among its users notable organizations including Electronic Arts, Domino’s and Nespresso.

Nsign TV: Features

Nsign.tv is a digital signage platform that offers a variety of features for creating and managing engaging content for different sectors and industries. Some of the features of nsign.tv are:

System-on-chip (SoC): Nsign.tv can run on multiple multi-brand devices without the need for an external media player, reducing complexity and costs.

Layout Configurator : Nsign.tv allows the creation of more zones on a screen, directly from the platform, without the need for external graphics or video editors.

Menu board: Nsign.tv enables the digitalisation of menu boards for the foodservice sector, allowing dynamic and interactive content that can be updated in real time.

LED: Nsign.tv supports LED screens of different sizes and resolutions, and can integrate with other technologies such as IoT, AI and Big Data.

DOOH: Nsign.tv has won awards for its innovative digital out-of-home (DOOH) projects, such as the digital signage circuit for the HLA International Clinic in Barcelona.

Compatibility: Nsign.tv offers a player application that is compatible with the main operating systems on the market, such as Windows, Android, Linux and WebOS.

Nsign TV: Pricing

Up and down the Nsign website, there is no upfront pricing, and rather they take the opaque route. This is frustrating as it is much easier to shop for a plan when the pricing and the features are all laid out, preferably with an informative chart. If this sounds like too much of a request, its competitors provide this, so it is unclear why Nsign goes this route.

Alternatively, they go with the plan for a trial, and 30 days for free to decide if this is for your business, or not. Really though, Nsign should not get people just to try the service to have to then decide if the price works for them or not. Furthermore, there is no free tier. At least we do not see that a credit card is required in order to access the trial which makes going ahead to try it considerably more palatable than the fear of getting a recurring charge for a service that you did not end up wanting.

Without Nsign laying it out, it is unclear if there are tiers to choose from, or just the one subscription. All we could find is that there is a Basic plan for the cloud based subscription, and it has a cost of $20/month/screen. We also did not find any info on an annual discount.

Nsign TV: Support

If you are looking for Nsign.tv support, there are a few options available for you.

Direct support options for Nsign appear to be somewhat limited. We appreciate that there is a direct phone number easily findable on the website, with for Spain, or also a US based phone number in Miami. However, there are no hours or days of operation indicating when we should call. Also, there are no other direct support options limited, such as email, a support portal, a fax or a chat so this is limiting in our modern time when many users appreciate the multiple options to get support.

Following somewhat analogously, there is some self help support, but overall just a few options. We did find a blog of articles, with three posts in the last month which is encouraging. We also found an Nsign Academy area which was over promised, as this academy has just six courses, including Introduction, Widgets and Pro Features. We needed a sign in to proceed further and actually see the course so we will reserve judgment on the quality and usability of the course. We did not find a FAQ, nor a user forum.

We also think that the links to social media are lacking as well, with just Instagram, Facebook (last post in September 2023), and LinkedIn.

Nsign TV: Final verdict

Nsign.tv is a communication platform as a service (CPaaS) that integrates smart content with digitization projects through AI, Big Data and IoT. It allows developers to create and customize digital signage solutions for various sectors and industries. It has won several awards for its innovative projects, such as the digital signage circuit for the HLA International Clinic in Barcelona. It offers a variety of features, including System-on-chip (SoC), Layout Configurator, Menu board, LED, DOOH, and Compatibility. It has a 30-day free trial, but pricing is not clearly listed on its website. Support options are somewhat limited, with direct support available by phone only. Self-help support is available through a blog and an academy with six courses. Social media links are also lacking.