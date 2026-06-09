New iOS 27 Passwords app can automatically change your passwords for you

Passwords app in iOS 27 will automatically change weak and compromised passwords for you

The feature improvement leans on Gemini-backed Apple Intelligence upgrade

Apple shares fell 1.9% in the day following WWDC 2026

Apple is set to introduce a major improvement to its Passwords app in iOS 27, which will see the native password manager now be able to automatically change compromised passwords rather than just warning users about potential leaks.

The Passwords app already warned users of passwords that have appeared in a breach, or potentially weak passwords like reused login details, but the upcoming software also promises to fix them automatically.

By using AI, Apple promises to navigate password-change websites automatically, generate new passwords and update those credentials within the app, though it's worth noting it only works on eligible, supported platforms.

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Announced at the company's annual software keynote at WWDC 2026, Apple explained the system uses Apple Intelligence to complete the process – an underlying feature that also got an upgrade at the event.

Upcoming versions of Apple Intelligence, which process requests either on-device or securely via Private Cloud Compute, will be powered by new models that lean on Google's Gemini.

The upgrade will make changing passwords less of a chore, because physically changing them is often a source of friction for affected users.

However, minor improvements to the Passwords app generally reflect the entire WWDC experience, with Apple focusing on the three core pillars of platform improvements, trust and safety, and Apple Intelligence this year, ruling out any radical software changes.

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Share prices have fallen around 1.9% since the announcement, reflecting broader disappointment around this year's software announcements.

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