Multi-cloud is set to become the norm for businesses in the next few years

OVHcloud has unveiled a new report detailing the current landscape of multi-cloud adoption among large organizations across the UK, and the future looks set for change.

The French cloud hosting giant's study sheds light on the growing prevalence of multi-cloud environments, stating that two-thirds (64%) of organizations see their use of multi-cloud increasing in the next two years.

At the time of the study’s publication, around one in five (18%) UK businesses were already actively transitioning to a multi-cloud environment.

Will your business go multi-cloud?

The flexibility offered by multi-cloud architectures is cited as the key driving factor behind many businesses’ decisions, with half recognizing this as an important consideration. Others highlighted increased agility, cost-effectiveness, and reduced organizational risks.

OVHcloud was one of the many European cloud providers to launch a complaint about Microsoft’s unfair bias of its own cloud environment, Azure, leading the Redmond giant to face an antitrust investigation – one of the many it has faced in recent years about its anticompetitive business practices.

Despite the clear benefits, the study also identified some challenges associated with multi-cloud adoption, including technical complexity and the fact that IT teams would have to manage larger estates with more endpoints.

Matt Tebay, Sales Director for OVHcloud, said: “Although working in multiple cloud environments can require higher levels of skills and training, when done well it can bring both enhanced agility and a solid commercial ROI.”

While OVHcloud reckons that businesses are likely to go multi-cloud, another very recent study by Citrix revealed that some businesses are reversing their decisions to rely on the cloud and revert to a more hybrid architecture. While the information seems at first conflicting, it’s clear that both companies agree that businesses are no longer satisfied with one provider, and a more flexible approach looks to be the way forward.