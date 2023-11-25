More drawers? Just more to love with this standing desk deal available across Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Fezibo electric standing desk with double drawers: was $180 Now $136 at Amazon

Save $44 This would be my top choice if I were in the market for a standing desk. It is beautifully designed and available at an excellent price point, making it a great value for anyone looking to invest in a quality piece of furniture. The desk’s sleek and modern design would seamlessly fit into any office or home setting, while its adjustable height feature allows for customizable comfort and adaptability.

Our expert deal-hunters have been on a mission to track down the best Black Friday standing desk deals (and the best Cyber Monday standing desk deals for that matter). But this is a great standing desk deal for anyone looking for that all-important extra storage space. We've often championed more standing desks to have drawers - this one has two.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Fezibo electric standing desk with double drawers is now down from $180 down to just $136 at Amazon. The desk boasts a standard 48 x 24 tabletop, and control panel with three memory presets. Alongside the double drawers - wooden not fabric, as nature intended - you'll find a desk hook for your headset. The max weight load is 155lbs, which should be more than enough for most users. Height range for the desk is 28 to 45.5in. We've tested quite a few Fezibo office furniture products and we've always been impressed by the performance, build quality, and value for money.

The benefits of a sit-stand desk are many and varied. It reduces the risk of back pain and other musculoskeletal disorders, improves posture, increases energy levels, and boosts focus, productivity, and weight management. Surprisingly, it even lowers the risk of heart disease!

However, the advantages of the best standing desks go beyond physical health benefits. They can improve your overall mood and mental well-being thanks to increased blood flow and oxygen to the brain. Standing while you work can help you feel more alert and engaged, leading to a more positive and productive workday.

The best part? Standing desks come in various designs that fit your unique needs and preferences easily. From sleek and modern to rustic and natural, a standing desk will make you feel good while you work. So, why not switch to a standing desk and experience its many benefits?

