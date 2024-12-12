Microsoft will still let Windows 11 users send a fax, should they ever want that

Microsoft has fixed a bug that caused connectivity issues for eSCL devices

Microsoft has confirmed it has fixed a bug which caused some users to have connection issues with USB devices such as scanners, and, in case you’re still using them in 2024, fax machines.

The company had placed a compatibility block preventing Windows 11 24H2 upgrades, but now that the bug has been fixed, users are now able to upgrade to 24H2 once again.

The issue affected devices using the eSCL (eScanner Communication Language) scan protocol, which includes scanners, multi-function printers and faxes.

Microsoft fixes Windows 11 scanner bug

“After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might experience issues discovering USB connected devices that support the eSCL scan protocol. You might observe that your device does not discover the USB connected peripheral and the device discovery does not complete," the company stated in an update.

To prevent the issue from becoming more widespread, Microsoft scanned devices for USB devices that support the eSCL scan protocol, and placed those on a compatibility hold to stop them from getting the dodgy update that would cause them to be unable to use their peripherals.

First reported on November 22, Microsoft finally fixed the bug on December 10, when the company confirmed: “The safeguard hold (ID 54762729) that was previously in place for this issue will be lifted in the coming days.”

Microsoft said that it may take some devices up to 48 hours to receive the update, but restarting the device could help speed up the process.

Now a little over three years old, Microsoft’s flagship desktop OS, Windows 11, is still seeing low rates of adoption. It accounts for around a third (34.9%) of all Windows installs (via Statcounter), far below Windows 10 (61.8%) which is generally favored for its stronger compatibility and stability.