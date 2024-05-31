Microsoft Teams may have just fixed the most traumatic part of the app — but it could still be terrible news for us all
Goodbye Microsoft Teams notification sounds - hello whatever noise you want
If your daily working life is haunted by the echo of Microsoft Teams notification sounds, each one jerking you out of your productivity, then your pain may soon be over - or about to get a lot worse.
The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on a new feature that will allow users to change the sound of their Microsoft Teams notifications to whatever they like.
In theory, this could be a great boost for anyone who does find their working day constantly interrupted by that one specific sound, but there might be a slightly unfortunate edge to the feature which could prove even more triggering.
Microsoft Teams notification sounds
That's because Microsoft's feature will apparently have no limit on what sound users can change their notification tone too, meaning you could instead be plagued with any kind of noise - maybe a TV character catchphrase, wacky sound effect, or even a retro "You've Got Mail" throwback.
Users will also be able to make urgent notifications or alerts from primary contacts "more prominent" - which sounds particularly worrying, especially as Microsoft doesn't go into any specific details on exactly what this will entail.
In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company says the change will, "help you stay focused, prioritize quickly and avoid distractions" - so let's see how well this goes.
The good news is that users will be able to mute notification sounds (whatever they may be) if you are in a meeting, or need to get your head down for an important deadline.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The change is listed as being "in development" at the time of writing, with an expected rollout date of July 2024, so users won't have too long to wait. Upon release, it will be available to users across all tiers across the world - but will only be open to desktop users for the time being.
The news is the latest bid by Microsoft to build closer compatibility for its users, following recent news of a move to bring together "every type of Teams account" into a single desktop app.
Going forward, no matter whether you are on a work, school or personal Microsoft Teams account, users will now all access the same app, doing away with the current requirement for multiple versions for different use cases.
More from TechRadar Pro
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.