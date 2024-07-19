Microsoft Teams is down — but don't worry, it isn't just you

A major outage is affecting Microsoft Teams, so don't worry - it's not anything to do with you.

The video conferencing service has been down for several hours following the huge global IT outage affecting Microsoft systems following a faulty CrowdStrike security update.

The outage also had a knock-on effect on several other Microsoft 365 services, with users across the world seemingly affected.

Microsoft Teams down

The official Microsoft 365 Status page doesn't show any particular issues at the moment, but users have taken to social media to complain about problems.

Windows workstations have been hit by 'blue screen of death' error messages across the world today.

The first reports of issues came from Australia, but there are now confirmed problems across the US, UK and more. So far, we've seen major airlines included Delta and United stopping flights, TV networks like Sky News taken down in the UK, and widespread communications outages across Australia.

