Microsoft reveals new tool to help with Windows 11 boot recovery crashes

Windows 11 24H2 gains new Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) tool

It will help Microsoft to fix boot crashes remotely via Windows Updates

It’s available in the Beta Channel for all Windows Insiders

Microsoft is testing a Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) tool for fixing boot crashes remotely, and it’s now available to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel for 24H2 who are prepared to try the tool, too.

Part of the Windows Resiliency Initiative, QMR aims to reduce the amount of downtime resulting from system failures and comes into play when Windows 11 can’t start due to faulty drivers or configurations.

Senior Program Manager Riddhi Ameser described the feature, first introduced by CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft Ignite 2024, as a “game-changer for Windows 11 devices facing boot issues.”

Windows 11 gets a new Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) feature

System failures can sometimes lead to devices getting stuck in the Windows Recovery Environment (RE), explained Ameser, which can severely impact productivity. QMR enables automated fixes “getting users to a productive state without requiring complex manual intervention,” Ameser explains in a blog post.

Windows 11 Home devices will eventually have this feature enabled by default, but Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise local and IT admins will be able to control whether they want the feature to work within their organizations.

“If a Windows 11, version 24H2 device encounters a critical failure preventing normal boot, it enters Windows RE,” explains Ameser. From there, the device reconnects to the network using ethernet or Wi-Fi protected access (WPA) for Microsoft to analyze the crash data and identify the root cause of the issue. Microsoft then delivers a fix via Windows Update.

The initial release allows IT admins to enable or disable QMR, configure the scanning interval and test to ensure readiness before full deployment.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company is asking early adopters to file feedback for the tool under Recovery and Uninstall > Quick Machine Recovery to help improve QMR, but there’s no word on general availability as yet.