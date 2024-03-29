Microsoft removes Copilot from Windows Server, admins reportedly thrilled

Artificial intelligence has many benefits, and closer integration with our daily workloads has helped Microsoft’s Copilot gain popularity. However while it may be a useful addition to Windows 11, many users have complained that it’s not all that necessary in Windows Server.

According to Bob Pony, posting a screenshot to X (via WindowsReport), Copilot has now been removed from Windows Server 2025 as part of Build 26085.

The post’s comments are largely made up of other users, pleased to hear that the addition of Copilot has finally been reconsidered. Some noted that its consumption of energy and computing resources had been unnecessary.

Copilot vanishes from Windows Server 2025

Despite the screenshot indicating that Copilot has been removed, Microsoft’s blog post sharing details on Build 26085 doesn’t actually make any mention of the AI tool.

If the report is true, it raises the question whether Copilot’s inclusion was a mistake in the first place. TechRadar Pro has asked Microsoft to confirm whether Copilot will continue to live on in the upcoming version of Windows Server 2025, but the company did not immediately respond.

The new came around one month after Pony discovered Copilot in Windows Server – its short lifespan on the server OS adds to the suspicion of it being an accidental inclusion.

Copilot, Microsoft’s generative AI tool which uses GPT technology from OpenAI, was added to Windows 11 in September 2023 in the hope that more users would upgrade in order to benefit from the headlining technology. Windows 11 usage still stagnates at just over one-quarter, according to Statcounter. The company’s latest OS accounts for 28% of all Windows installs, compared with 67% for Windows 10.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft has shared the details of Windows Server 2025 Build 26085 on its website. As well as a few tweaks, the update addresses a series of known issues.