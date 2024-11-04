Microsoft and Nvidia have launched a GenAI accelerator for UK startups

Microsoft has announced the launch of its GenAI Accelerator, in partnership with chipmaker Nvidia, to help UK startups get access to the resources, expertise and support they need to scale their generative AI products.

Running from January 22 to March 5, 2025, the Microsoft GenAI Accelerator is designed to cater to UK startups that have secured seed funding and are ready to “take their products to the next level.”

The project is specifically looking for companies that are exploring solutions to improve people’s lives, create jobs and have significant economic impact.

Microsoft announced 2025 AI Accelerator programme

The hybrid format of the Accelerator, which blends online and in-person components, is hoped to improve accessibility and support startups from across the UK – not just those with close links to London and the South East.

At the end of the programme, Microsoft will host a ‘Demo Day’ for the participants to showcase their products to venture capitalists and private equity firms in the hope of attracting further financial support.

“By supporting local AI start-ups and providing them with the resources they need to succeed, Microsoft and our partners are helping to build a vibrant and sustainable AI community in the UK and create the tech powerhouses of tomorrow," commented Darren Hardman, Microsoft UK CEO.

Startups selected for the programme will benefit from one-on-one sessions with Microsoft’s AI ‘Black Belt’ specialists in AI and ML, and will also receive guidance from Nvidia and Github experts.

Serge Palaric, Nvidia’s VP for Hyperscaler Alliance within EMEA, added: “By using NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform, start-ups will be able to accelerate their AI development and enhance performance.”

Applications are being welcomed from today until November 22, with shortlisting commencing December 9.

The company added: “We particularly encourage companies that are looking to build AI-native solutions on Microsoft’s cloud to apply.”