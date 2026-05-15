Oregon’s volcanic sediments may contain one of America’s largest lithium reserves ever discovered

Residents fear mining expansion could permanently damage fragile desert wildlife habitats nearby

Mining companies want hundreds of wells drilled across Oregon’s remote high desert terrain

Geologists have identified what could be one of the largest lithium deposits ever found in the United States beneath Oregon's McDermitt Caldera.

Reports claim the ancient volcanic sediments may contain between 20 and 40 million metric tons of lithium, with an estimated value of roughly $1.5 trillion.

The discovery could significantly strengthen America's domestic supply of a metal essential for building smartphones, electric vehicle batteries, and renewable energy storage systems.

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Lithium matters for US manufacturing

Global demand for lithium has skyrocketed due to the rapid transition toward cleaner transportation and renewable energy storage, and the metal's light weight and excellent electrochemical properties make it irreplaceable in modern battery production for now.

A domestic source would reduce American reliance on foreign supply chains, which could lower geopolitical risks and trade vulnerabilities.

Malheur County is among Oregon's poorest areas, and some residents hope new mining jobs might brighten the region's economic outlook.

"This feature is 16 million years old, and we're making decisions in a matter of years," said Sammy Castonguay, a geologist at Treasure Valley Community College.

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Her statement has stirred local debate over how quickly development might reshape the fragile high desert ecosystem, as the region supports pronghorn antelope, sage grouse, and other sensitive species that could be displaced by large-scale mining operations.

The Oregon Chapter of the Sierra Club supports cleaner energy but believes drilling must not come at the expense of fragile habitats.

Economic and environmental protection tensions

Proposals from mining companies seek to add roads and hundreds of wells to test for lithium in Malheur County.

The Bureau of Land Management once offered a brief window for public comment, which drew criticism from groups who said that it was not enough time.

Tribal leaders have contested past proposals by pointing to sites sacred for ceremonies and important for traditional ways of life.

"We need to do this the Oregon way – with full accountability and shared benefits," said Greg Smith, director of economic development in Malheur County.

The lithium is hosted in volcanic-rich sediments, which have been altered to lithium-rich claystone.

Unfortunately, processing claystone may require complex techniques, including acid leaching, which raises questions about waste disposal and water safety.

Local communities want to ensure they are not left with the environmental mess once the initial excitement fades.

The debate often centers on water needs for drilling and processing, as past drilling in high desert regions has shown that groundwater tables can be affected by large-scale operations.

Scientists believe that there are better ways to source the metal without destroying fragile desert ecosystems.

Advocates maintain that these lithium-rich claystones represent a crucial resource in an era when every major carmaker is transitioning to electric models.

The disagreements need to be sorted out soon because the lithium is worth $1.5 trillion, and that number will not wait for endless community meetings.

Via Earth.com

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