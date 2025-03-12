Many workers aren't sure how much their companies are set up to help them be productive

We need a more personalized experience

  • One in two IT leaders want to tackle employee experiences this year
  • 89% of companies need a digital overhaul to benefit from AI
  • Lenovo says slow down, simplify and personalize first

According to new research from Lenovo, fewer than half of employees think their current digital workplace solutions effectively support productivity, engagement, and innovation - raising questions about how well organizations support workers.

Only one in three (36%) believe their systems support employee engagement ‘very effectively’, with half (49%) of IT leaders citing creating a productive and engaging employee experience as a top priority this year.

Despite the promises that artificial intelligence holds, Lenovo says there’s a lot of work to be done before companies can fully benefit from the tech.

Enhancing the employee experience with technology

Four in five (79%) IT leaders believe that AI will allow employees to focus on more meaningful work, however Lenovo says that an overwhelming majority (89%) of organizations must overhaul their digital workplace to unlock the full potential of AI.

Although there are some use cases for AI tools in collaboration, such as virtual co-authoring and real-time translation, the tech has more value in unlocking worker creativity, innovative work, and problem-solving by automating repetitive tasks. AI-driven insights also promise to streamline workflows, improve efficiency and accelerate normal daily operations.

Additionally, IT leaders are acknowledging that a highly personalized digital workplace is essential (63%), but they’re struggling to move past current one-size-fits-all approaches due to a lack of configurable devices and applications.

“Transforming your workplace is essential to using AI effectively,” said Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions VP and GM Rakshit Ghura. “AI changes the rules of productivity, but to realize its potential, IT leaders must work alongside their executive teams to rethink how AI can augment their organization’s value-creation levers and competitive differentiation.”

Looking ahead, Lenovo is advising companies to simplify and personalize their employee experiences with tailored tools and workflows. The next step is to automate some IT processes to free up resources for higher-value tasks, and then to employ generative AI to drive further innovation.

