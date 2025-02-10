Low-code and AI could give businesses the boost they need

Mendix report finds 99% of manufacturing organizations use low-code

C-Suite execs are pushing for low-code’s efficiency benefits

AI could improve things further, but at the cost of upskilling

New research has revealed how much businesses could benefit from low-code and artificial intelligence amid a continually tough economy.

The report from Mendix uncovers the already extensive nature of low-code, with 99% of manufacturing organizations using it for development and 84% of IT leaders believing that low-code combined with AI could accelerate innovation.

However, it’s not just how many organizations use low-code that surprises, it’s also how beneficial it’s been for them, says Mendix.

Low-code and AI could accelerate business innovation

Some of the benefits highlighted include: improved productivity for technical teams, a streamlined development process, improved time to market, faster innovation and innovation at scale.

Low-code is clearly admired for its productivity-boosting abilities, with 50% of COOs and 51% of CEOs involved heavily in the decision-making process surrounding its adoption; this is especially noticeable in the manufacturing industry.

The tech is now being used for digital transformation strategies (52%), improve legacy processes (48%) and reduce operational costs (43%).

Combined with artificial intelligence, low-code appears to be unlocking even more time saving. Four in five (81%) respondents are using low-code and AI-assisted coding, however the usual concerns remain in place when it comes to AI adoption among businesses.

More than two-thirds (69%) of technical leaders are concerned about AI governance, and there’s also a widespread sentiment that further training and upskilling efforts are needed to get the most out of what artificial intelligence has to offer.

“Used wisely, low-code is about rethinking entire business processes from the ground up," noted Mendix CEO Raymond Kok.

"Low-code also opens new avenues for fusion teams to think bigger when it comes to using tech to transform their organisation for the future, as long as they are prioritising upskilling users to maximise the potential of low-code for their unique use cases.”