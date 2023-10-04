LinkedIn unveils a host of AI-powered products to help you find a new job

LinkedIn has announced a string of new AI-powered aids coming to users after drip-feeding a number of tools throughout the past year.

While the platform might not be quite as popular as the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and X, LinkedIn still has more than 930 million users (according to its website ), and more importantly, the backing of Microsoft.

Microsoft has invested billions of dollars into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and has been rolling out AI tools across its entire ecosystem. Various Copilot-branded tools are set to become generally available over the coming weeks.

Recruiter 2024 is one such tool coming to LinkedIn. It uses generative AI to improve search strings in the hope that recruiters can find more suitable candidates. Employers can use natural language prompts to specify the type of candidate they’re looking for.

Another area of the platform to get an AI injection will be LinkedIn Learning. Users will be able to interact with a chatbot on this area of the site to explore and develop new skills, asking questions like ‘How can I delegate tasks and responsibility effectively?’ to get a helping hand in the workplace.

It’s unclear whether the assistant will pull in information from courses already published to LinkedIn Learning or whether this is something that could be being explored for a future rollout.

Marketing and B2B sales are also set for an AI-boost, with the updated tool being able to pull in data from the rest of LinkedIn to help companies target the right audiences.

While many have expressed concern about potential threats relating to AI, it’s clear that LinkedIn’s plan is to help users save time and be more efficient.

Via TechCrunch