LG goes supersize with a staggering 20 new business productivity monitors —but fails to hit the mark with a true flagship 4K/5K model to rival Lenovo, Samsung

Although perhaps best known for its consumer goods, LG Electronics has been shifting its focus towards the lucrative B2B market in 2024, with its latest move the launch of an extensive range of business monitors tailored for various professional environments.

The new lineup spans different industries, from corporate and government sectors to education, healthcare, and creative fields.

Among the offerings are LG’s UltraWide business monitors, which feature a 21:9 aspect ratio making them ideal for multitasking. The 34BA85QE-B and 34BA75QE-B models boast 34-inch curved QHD+ (3,440 x 1,440) IPS displays, delivering sharp visuals and high color accuracy. LG says these are particularly suited for professionals in control rooms, financial trading, and programming, where having multiple windows open simultaneously is crucial. The 34BA85QE-B also comes with a built-in webcam and microphone and can function as a KVM switch.

Missed opportunity

LG is targeting customer-facing roles such as in service centers or airports with QHD models like the 27BA75QB and 27BA65QB. These are designed with height, swivel, and tilt adjustments. The displays include Reader Mode and Flicker Safe Mode to minimize eye fatigue, making them more comfortable for prolonged use.

LG’s Full HD lineup includes models with 27-inch and 23.8-inch screens, each featuring built-in speakers and webcams. These monitors come equipped with USB Type-C ports and internal power supplies in a bid to reduce clutter in the workspace.

“LG’s new business monitors meet the growing demand for high-resolution, ergonomically designed workplace screen solutions," noted YS Lee, vice president of LG Business Solutions.

"With our market-leading B2B monitors, we aim to support the digital transformation of the workforce and enhance the employee experience."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The entire lineup has been certified by ENERGY STAR and EPEAT, making them a greener choice for businesses.

Although LG includes numerous productivity-focused features in its new monitors, the lack of a true flagship model with higher resolution seems like an odd choice, and weakens the South Korean firm's ability to compete with rivals like Samsung and Lenovo, both of which have already adopted 4K and 5K resolutions.