Is this 4K projector inspired by turtles? Fujifilm's latest UST projector has a folded rotatable popup lens
But it does weigh a whopping 17.5 kg
- Fujifilm ZUH6000 supports projection onto walls, ceilings, floors without moving the projector or adjusting the lens
- Concealed pop-up lens mechanism resembles a turtle’s retractable neck
- Projected to hit the market in June 2025, but pricing remains under wraps
Fujifilm has introduced its latest innovation in projection technology, the Fujifilm Projector ZUH6000, an ultra-short-throw (UST) 4K projector equipped with a folded two-axial rotatable lens.
This latest addition to the Z Series is designed to project high-definition images with improved color accuracy and smooth gradation.
Compared to its predecessors, it reportedly enhances color reproduction by 1.5 times, with red hues seeing a twofold improvement.
A retractable lens inspired by nature?
Measuring 486 mm in width, 496 mm in depth, 175 mm in height, the ZUH6000 is hardly a portable projector, but you're getting a lot of fidelity.
At the heart of the ZUH6000 is a high-performance DLP chip, enabling it to project 4K-resolution images (3840 x 2160 pixels). It supports a brightness of 6000 lumens which is lower than the 8000 lumens brightness of the Z8000 that Fujifilm released in 2021.
The ZUH6000's two-axial lens allows the lens to rotate 90 degrees around the mounting axis and 360 degrees around the lens axis. The lens can also be concealed, leaving only the pop-up mechanism exposed which is reminiscent of a turtle’s ability to retract and extend its neck.
It also supports a lens shift function which offers up to 82% vertical and 35% horizontal adjustment. This flexibility enables projection in multiple directions, as well as fine-tuning the position of the projected image without physically moving the projector or altering the lens direction.
A 1.1x optical zoom mechanism ensures efficient and precise image positioning, making it ideal for complex spatial designs.
Although there is no official information on the price of this device, it is scheduled for release in June 2025.
