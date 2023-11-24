I work from home and these are the best standing desk deals I can find this Black Friday

The TechRadar Pro team are busy currently tracking the best Black Friday standing desk deals you can buy right now. But as someone who works from home full-time, I ca say these are the best deals I've found so far.

I've hand-tested some of the very best standing desks, I'm a big fan. They help relieve the stress and health issues around sitting down for too many hours. And they offer a nice change of scenery, too (well, sort of). There are quite a few around though, with some especially eye-catching Black Friday discounts. So, these are the best standing desk deals that I can see.

Before you buy, take note of some key metrics, such as minimum and maximum height, total weight capacity, ease of assembly, and any other features that you may need. For more savings, check out our hub for all the best Black Friday deals.

My top Black Friday standing desk deals

Flexispot E7 & C7 desk and chair combo deals

Save up to 50% We called the E7 standing desk possibly the perfect option for home offices and workspaces in our review. This Black Friday office chair deal bundle, buy the discount E7 or E7 Pro desk and get up to 50% off the breathable, ergonomic Flexispot C7.

Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk Large: was $130 Now $111 at Amazon

Save $19 Despite being so affordable, this 4.5-star-rated adjustable desk uses solid wood and curved edges for a premium feel, and the 55” width makes it the ideal size for a dual-monitor setup. This model ranges between 28.7” and 48.1” in height, and the 24” depth strikes a good balance between providing sufficient desk space and not taking up too much office real estate. If this best-selling model isn’t right for you, take your pick from a variety of color and dimension configurations.

Flexispot E7 Pro Standing Desk: was $500 Now $300 at Flexispot

Lowest price ever - Save $200 In our Flexispot E7 review, we wondered if it could be the perfect WFH desk. It delivered. Earning a five-star review, we discovered a sturdy standing desk that's functional, practical, perfectly sized for most workspaces. It has superb build quality, an integrated wireless charging, relatively noiseless movement, and a good height range between 58cm and 123cm.

Sweetcrispy Mobile Small Standing Desk: was $70 N ow $62 at Amazon

Save $8 Grab a bargain with this compact standing desk on wheels, a great addition to dynamic office spaces when you can find yourself needing to have access to desk space when making a presentation. Once you’ve found your perfect spot, this desk has lockable casters and an easy one-hand height adjustment lever. The 25.7x19” surface area means there’s enough space for a laptop, a notebook, and your coffee to go.

FlexiSpot Home Office Electric Height Adjustable Desk: was $300 Now $160 at Walmart

Save $140 Walmart has dropped the price for this Flexispot standing desk, which boasts a quiet motor. With a steel frame and white tabletop, the desk takes a clean, minimalist approach for the workspace. The desk itself measures a spacious 48in x30in, with a height range between 28in and 47.6in.

TOPSKY Dual Motor Electric Adjustable Standing Computer Desk (Frame Only): was $265 Now $212 at Amazon

Save $53 with Prime If you’ve already got a desktop that you really like, this frame enables you to upgrade your old desk to a modern sit-stand workspace. There are black, grey, and white versions, but all get TOPSKY’s upgraded control panel with a built-in display to display the exact height, which ranges from 27.6” to 47.3”. Because it has a pair of motors, it should be able to raise your desktop and everything that sits on it more smoothly and quietly than single-motor desks.

FEZiBO Triple Motor L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk: Now $410 at Amazon

This colossal 63” L-shaped corner desk lets you have your cake and eat it, because there’s space for an array of displays and other computing paraphernalia, with a maximum weight rating of 330lbs. Its height ranges from 27” to 48”, and movement should be smooth and powerful thanks to three motors – one in each corner. It’s faster than many basic rectangular standing desks.

BANTI Electric Standing Desk with Double Drawers: was $205 Now £157 at Amazon

Save $48 This height-adjustable desk is a great addition for home offices because it has built-in storage, including a pair of drawers to keep clutter out of sight, and a raised section to get your monitor at the optimal position. It goes from 27” to 46”, and can hold up to 176lbs of equipment.

VIVO Electric Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk: was $250 Now $220 at Amazon

Save $30 This bargain desk is on the larger end of the scale, offering 60” of space, but there are even bigger 71” models if you need the space. There are plenty of color combinations, but the all-black model is the best value. Backing its claim that it’s built to last is VIVO’s offer of a three-year warranty.

UNICOO - Crank Adjustable Height Standing Desk: Now $130 at Amazon

Whether you’re conscious of costs or you don’t have access to an electrical outlet, this UNICOO desk is adjusted manually with a rotating leaving, so you won’t have to deal with an extra power supply. It ranges from 29.5” to 45.2” in height, which is standard for adjustable desks, and is topped with scratch-resistant laminate covering an MDF board.

Marsail Standing Desk Adjustable Height: was $139 Now $99 at Amazon

Save $30 Of the three sizes available for this Marsail desk, the 48x24” version balances the right amount of space without being too big for your office. It’s also on offer, so it’s an affordable pick. Besides the usual features, including a hook for items like headphones, you’ll also get a hanging storage bag with two pockets for keeping paperwork and stationery organized.