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I found two great EcoTank printer deals on Amazon — but you should only buy this one

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Choosing between the EcoTank ET-2860 and the ET-2861 is easy - they're the same printer, so buy the cheapest

The Epson EcoTank ET-2860 on a green background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Price Cut&#039;
(Image credit: Epson // Future)
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