I can't do my 9-5 without a comfortable office chair— Here are the best Black Friday office chair deals

Without an office chair, I am nothing. Ok, not really, but I do have to champion them for making my 9 to 5 (sometimes longer!) more comfortable and relaxing. Our team are rounding up all the best Black Friday office chair deals. But I've had my eye on a few and these are the deals I recommend checking out.

Office chairs come in all shapes and sizes. From executive and managerial styles to ergonomic, comfort-focused chairs designed to support and relieve lower back pain. And let's not forget your humble budget computer chair. Whether you’re after something to improve your posture or a seat with more adjustment than your car seat, there’s a wide range of styles at different price points to choose

I've tested more than my share of the best office chairs, and these are the ones worth adding to your Black Friday basket. For more savings, check out our hub for all the best Black Friday deals.

My top black friday office chair deals

Flexispot OC3B ergonomic office chair: was $210 Now $147 at Amazon

Save $63 A comfortable, breathable mesh office chair with a headrest is what Flexispot offers with the ergonomically designed OC3B. It features non-adjustable (or passive) lumbar support, adjustable seat and armrests, and 90~130-degree tilt. Weight load is a relatively low 220lbs, but the chair is larger to accommodate a range of body types.

Flexispot C5: was $270 Now $210 at Flexispot

Save $60 FlexiSpot's C5 office chair features a 135-degree lounge tilt and hyper-adjustable armrests. The Soutien has an integrated 3D lumbar support system that is great for those looking for an ergonomic option for preventative measures or in response to back pains.

Flexispot C3: was $370 Now $147 at Flexispot

Save $223 FlexiSpot has a stellar reputation, thanks partly to their superb standing workstations. It also features a large selection of office chairs - and the C3 remains a popular choice that doesn't sacrifice comfort.

Furmax Office Chair: was $65 Now $56 at Amazon

Save $9 Furmax’s great-value gaming chair is an excellent choice for light gamers, with its leather-upholstered bucket design and soft, padded armrests. The seat features 3” of padding, and there’s 2” of padding on the backrest, to help ensure maximum comfort. Inspired by racing cars, it also consists of breathable fabric to aid its longevity.

NOBLEWELL Office Chair: was $149 Now $105 at Amazon

Save $44 Another chair designed with all-day comfort in mind, this NOBLEWELL model has a built-in headrest, too. In between work, you can rock back to 135 degrees in this part-reclining office chair, but when you’re working, you can set the lumbar support and headrest to the right height with 2” adjustability. The armrests and seat height have greater 3.9” adjustability.

Furmax Ribbed Office Desk Chair: was $74 Now $56 at Amazon

Save $18 This modern chair is a good-looking option for conference rooms and other workplaces in need of shorter-term seating solutions. While it doesn’t promise to be ergonomic, it does at least have a 3.15” thick padded base. You can order one in a choice of four colors, but the uplifting white seat is the best value.

NEO CHAIR Ergonomic Office Chair: was $180 Now $100 at Amazon

Save $80 Available in a choice of three colors – black, brown, and white – this PU leather chair comes with a considerable saving. NEO CHAIR says that the hard-wearing material can resist stains, scratches, peeling, and cracking, while maintaining a soft feel. The base is made up of pocket springs to distribute your weight more evenly, adding to the long-term support for office workers.

Nouhaus Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair: was $400 Now $241 at Amazon

Save $159 This premium brand has a catalog of comfortable, ergonomic office chairs, designed to cater to a variety of needs and styles. This Ergo3D chair features highly adjustable armrests, an integrated headrest, and slick blade wheels for easy movement on hard flooring. Not only does it look the part in all four colors, but it also ships with a three-year manufacturer warranty.

Primy Drafting Chair Tall Office Chair: was $190 Now $109 at Amazon

Save $81 Available with a considerable deal, the Primy chair’s intricate backrest design is meant to sculpt to your back to give you day-long support, with an additional adjustable lumbar support. The armrests also fold out of the way when they’re not needed. It also has an impressive 8” of height adjustability, with the option to set the height of the built-in footrest ring.

AmazonCommercial Ergonomic Executive Office Desk Chair: Now $218 at Amazon

For something a little more luxurious, this leather-look Amazon-branded office chair is designed to be comfortable and high-quality without breaking the bank. It’s also durable and practical, with plenty of tilt and height adjustment and extra lumbar support.