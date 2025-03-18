Quantum computers could crack encryption, putting even printers at risk

HP’s new models include chips to resist quantum-level firmware attacks

They also support Zero Trust and early-stage BIOS protection

Quantum computing is widely seen as the next major leap in technology, but also poses a security threat, as it could break the encryption systems which protect everything from online banking to government data.

The idea that vast amounts of sensitive information could be cracked in seconds by a future quantum machine is understandably a big concern, and even printers could be at risk - and to address this issue, HP has announced what it calls the world’s first printers designed to protect against such attacks.

The new 8000 Series of A3 printers, including the HP Color LaserJet Enterprise MFP 8801, Mono MFP 8601, and LaserJet Pro Mono SFP 8501 (which can output up to 70ppm), include updated ASIC chips designed with quantum-resistant cryptography, which HP says also allow digital signature verification for firmware protection.

“Without quantum resilience, a printer facing a quantum attack at the firmware level would be fully exposed through malicious firmware updates, giving the attacker stealthy, persistent and total control of the device," the company said.

HP also claims the hardware is designed to secure BIOS and early-stage firmware, limiting the risk of manipulation through fake updates. The new models take zero trust security approaches too, helping companies manage their print fleets more securely.

There's no word on pricing or availability of the new printers yet, but this move follows HP’s earlier introduction of business PCs with firmware protection against quantum threats. The company said it plans to apply quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms across both its PC and printer product lines.

HP also notes because many print contracts run for several years, businesses should consider this timeline in their next purchasing decisions to avoid future compliance gaps.

While quantum computing it’s still some way off achieving its full potential, the likes of Google and Microsoft have made a number of breakthroughs in this field.

Most recently, Microsoft took the wraps off Majorana 1, its first-of-its-kind quantum chip with topological core architecture.