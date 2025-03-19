How to support vulnerable customers as a technology leader

With rising utility bills and the increasing cost of living, consumers need more support than ever—especially the most vulnerable. Acknowledging vulnerability isn’t enough; organizations must take action to ensure no one falls through the cracks.

Recent research from Focal Data highlights a growing number of UK adults who are either already in or on the verge of vulnerable situations. However, there is encouraging news: awareness is increasing, particularly among younger generations, and organizations now have clear, actionable guidance on providing meaningful support.

As consumer vulnerability evolves, technology leaders are crucial in driving solutions that ensure no customer is left behind. Their responsibility extends beyond deploying new tools; it involves strategically integrating AI to help customer service teams deliver scalable, empathetic, and effective support.

Additionally, as sectors such as financial services, utilities, and retail face increasing regulatory scrutiny and ethical concerns around data and AI usage, technology leaders must provide guidance to ensure compliance and responsible AI deployment.

Darren Rushworth Social Links Navigation President at NICE International.

35 million UK adults are potentially vulnerable

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) identifies four key drivers of vulnerability, a framework that extends beyond financial services and helps organizations understand the complexities behind consumer vulnerability:

1. Health issues (mental and physical illness)

2. Life events (including bereavement and job loss)

3. Low resilience (the inability to withstand financial or emotional shock)

4. Low capability and confidence (in dealing with financial matters)

Based on these criteria, the Focal Data research estimates that 35 million UK adults—approximately two-thirds of the adult population—are potentially vulnerable. Despite this, only 19% of those affected self-identify as vulnerable, and 34% of consumers would be uncomfortable disclosing mental health challenges.

Delivering support at this scale is an immense challenge, made even more difficult by low awareness and reluctance to discuss vulnerability. Many organizations believe they have sufficient processes in place to support vulnerable customers. Yet, when examined closely, the reality is quite different. On average, only around 3% of calls are screened for vulnerable customer support, and even fewer are routed to appropriate processes. This stark gap exposes many organizations to regulatory risks and, more importantly, leaves vulnerable customers without the support they need.

Younger adults show greater self-awareness, yet pressure remains

There is, however, some hope. Younger adults, particularly those under 34, are leading the way in self-awareness, with 31% identifying as vulnerable. This increased self-awareness is a promising step toward more open communication about financial and personal struggles.

However, organizations cannot rely on self-identification alone. This puts undue pressure on customer service advisors to recognize vulnerability based solely on soft skills and single interactions. Advisors are expected to identify a customer’s vulnerability while simultaneously searching for accurate information, leading to potential bias and missed signs. For example, a customer displaying subtle signs of stress may be perceived as just another frustrated caller rather than someone in genuine distress. Relying solely on human judgment to identify vulnerability is neither scalable nor sufficient.

Energy and utilities remain the top source of financial pressure

Financial pressures, particularly rising energy and utility costs, weigh heavily on UK households. A troubling 35% of potentially vulnerable consumers anticipate reducing or stopping their heating and hot water usage in 2025 due to financial strain.

With financial difficulties impacting consumers across all demographics, organizations—especially energy providers—must adopt solutions that build customer confidence and help consumers easily access critical information.

Vulnerable consumers are choosing digital support

Vulnerable consumers are increasingly turning to digital channels for support. Over a third (37%) prefer organizations to invest in improved digital services, such as AI-powered chatbots, over traditional in-person support, surpassing the general population’s demand (33%).

Digital channels provide an added layer of anonymity, which can be especially empowering for vulnerable individuals hesitant to discuss sensitive issues face-to-face. This presents a significant opportunity for organizations to leverage intelligent solutions that help customers resolve their issues efficiently and accurately.

AI and automation: the key to scalable, compassionate support

With a growing number of consumers at risk, outdated manual processes can’t keep up. Supporting vulnerable consumers at scale requires innovation. AI and automation can transform how organizations detect and respond to vulnerability, ensuring no one is left behind.

AI-driven solutions can analyze every customer interaction across voice and digital channels, detecting vulnerability in real-time based on language cues, sentiment, and behavioral patterns. This allows for timely intervention and ensures that customers receive the right support when they need it the most.

AI-powered chat services must go beyond surface-level interactions. Smart escalation pathways ensure that vulnerable consumers receive appropriate follow-up, whether through specialist advisors or seamless context capture—eliminating the need for customers to repeat distressing details.

However, AI insights are only valuable if they empower frontline advisors. Real-time AI guidance can equip agents with instant, tailored recommendations—whether offering alternative payment plans, government assistance, or mental health support options. This ensures that customers receive compassionate, personalized service without the risk of bias or oversight.

What’s more, by automating workflows, organizations can ensure vulnerable customers are always routed to the correct resources, specialist teams, or dedicated processes—minimizing the risk of anyone falling through the cracks.

The future of vulnerable customer support

Vulnerability is a human challenge, but technology is needed to solve it at scale. AI doesn’t just detect vulnerability—it enables organizations to move beyond recognition, delivering proactive, personalized, and truly supportive experiences.

For technology leaders, the message is clear: AI and automation must be embedded at the core of customer support strategies. By working closely with customer service, technology leaders can ensure that every consumer, especially the most vulnerable, receives the support they need with dignity, efficiency, and care.

