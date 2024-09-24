How to shape gut feelings in product presentations

In 1984, Steve Jobs introduced the first Macintosh to the world. It sounds second nature now, but if you look at the video, you will see the foundations for the spectacle that Apple has accustomed us to witness every time the company introduces a new product — whether that is the iPod, the iPhone, or Apple Vision Pro.

The stage — which resembles more a Broadway show than a tech presentation — and the captivating music are set in a way that makes us want to see more, learn more, and, potentially, buy. There’s a reason for this — charts and figures alone rarely persuade on their own. Whatever information we perceive, we do so through the prism of emotions.

Therefore, when we are presenting a new product, it is key to have a story that appeals to that human, emotional aspect of people, which often drives our decision-making. In this article, I will share some tips to do so.

Tailoring a product presentation to create an emotional impact:

Roman Axelrod Social Links Navigation Founder of XPANCEO.

Establish rapport

It is an element of human nature that we are more inclined to trust those with whom we share some familiarity. In presentations, you can use this to your advantage.

From my experience, 50% of success comes with mastering your appearance. For example, if you are presenting to a fund manager, wear a plaid shirt and a fleece vest on top of it. If it is a startup founder, wear a hoodie with your logo on it. This creates empathy, as looking similar will create this impression of affinity.

Establishing common ground is important because deals are primarily about people, not so much about Excel spreadsheets and IRR calculations. Once you’ve taken care of appearance-related matters, emphasize building rapport by speaking clearly and exhibiting a calm and confident demeanor.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, listen. Many people are good talkers, but not everyone is a good listener. The perfect meeting is when you listen for 30 minutes, and then, at the end, you agree in 3 minutes what the next steps will be.

Build bridges, not walls

Another recommendation is to avoid negative talk. Unleash the value of your product without undermining your competitors. Bashing colleagues, investors, clients, or even competitors kills rapport and generates mistrust. After all, if you’re criticizing others in their presence, who says you will not do the same about them when they’re not around?

Speaking about competitors, I recommend that you share information and knowledge with each other, as you are allies with a common goal of shaping the future together. Genuine conversations with them can yield better results than only communicating with clients.

Create an immersive experience

Your presentation needs to have substantially more images than words, and if you can create an MVP to give people something they can touch and feel, that’s ideal.

For example, IKEA developed a VR app that enables shoppers to visualize how a piece of furniture would look in their living spaces, and assess whether it is a good fit. This helps customers make better buying decisions.

Similarly, Marriott Hotels once created VRoom, an experience that, through a VR headset, allowed customers to digitally visit destinations around the world and experience the sights, smells, and sounds associated with the area. This also served as a way to promote other Marriott properties.

Dream big and demonstrate value

When Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg make a statement, it is bold. Ambitious goals are wonderful to pique people’s interest and make them ask, ‘When will it be ready? I want it so much!’

Opening up with such a statement shows your belief in your product. As a founder/leader, your genuine enthusiasm for what you’re building must be palpable. This conveys confidence to your team and external stakeholders. Once you make an assertion, though, you need to back up your odds of success, and provide as much validation as you can.

Keep in mind that audiences generally skim through long presentations and don’t read past the third slide. To engage effectively, use minimum words and maximum images, and explain things as you would to a seven-year-old. It is crucial to convey the product’s value right from the first slide, tailored to resonate with your audience’s needs and those of the specific industry or sphere they represent.

Then, your speech should center on how your product creates value and makes people’s lives better. Answer how you measure this value and utility, and highlight the human impact. If your solution helps people be pain-free for 3 days, say that. Sharing the numbers matters.

This includes traction — potential stakeholders, and particularly investors, love to see you’re moving towards your goal like a freight train, and also that you have a solid plan. I recommend you prepare a detailed roadmap with step-by-step success milestones. Make sure to explain what you expect to attain at each stage, and how these cumulative small actions lead to big changes — How can a small antenna change millions of lives.

Finally, add a slide with the team delivering the key message — If we don't do it, then who will? If there's anyone who can do it, this is us. The founders of some of the most revolutionary tech projects often include this slide right at the start of their presentations, underscoring their belief that they are uniquely positioned to succeed where others may falter.

What’s next?

After the meeting or presentation concludes, your goal is to agree on the next step — signing a contract, securing funding, or at least, meeting again at a certain time. The agreement needs to be specific.

For this, it is key to be clear on whether the person needs your solution or not. If they don’t, and you get a “no,” don’t take it personally. It is better to get a “no” right away than getting it one year later. Also, as a note. If someone asks you about a failure, this is because they know the negative aspect of your product. Answer honestly. Everything has potential downsides, so it is better to discuss them openly.

Last but not least, maintain a growth mindset and ask yourself how you can improve. Practice is the best way to hone your skills and prepare yourself better for the next opportunity.

We've featured the best mind map software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro