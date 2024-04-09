How can businesses embrace AI to its full potential?

Businesses across different industries are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI to revolutionize their operations, create new products and services, and gain a competitive edge. However, no business is the same and navigating the complexities of AI adoption can be daunting. Here are five essential steps businesses can take to successfully integrate AI into their operations in 2024 and unlock its transformative potential.

Be mindful of the AI hype - focus on business needs and goals…and whether AI can deliver today or not.

Experimenting is great, but only with purpose. Before diving headfirst into the world of AI, it's crucial to ask yourself "What challenges does my business face? What opportunities can AI address?" Your purpose could be enhancing customer experience, streamlining internal processes, or optimizing decision-making, for example.

Clearly defined goals provide a roadmap for your AI journey. It also helps you avoid the tempting trap of adopting AI for the sake of it. Focus on specific needs and align your AI initiatives with your overall business strategy.

Keep in mind, as well, that AI is still in its formative stage – it can’t do everything we hope for today. It is imperative to gain a solid upfront understanding of AI’s capabilities, mapped against your objectives, to avoid investing in something that, ultimately, isn’t possible just yet.

Edward Funnekotter Social Links Navigation Chief Architect and AI Officer, Solace.

Quality and quantity - build a data-driven foundation

The quality and accessibility of your data directly impacts the effectiveness and accuracy of your AI models. This is where robust data governance practices and integration solutions come into play. Data silos are the enemy of AI. They stop AI from being able to learn, evolve and provide meaningful and valuable insights for your business. Breaking down silos requires organizations to invest in data governance practices and data integration solutions as a priority. Another important aspect is implementing tools that ensure clean, consistent, and readily available data for your AI applications. Quality data is the fuel that powers quality AI.

Embrace actual real-time technology

Traditional data architectures often struggle to keep pace with the real-time demands of AI. This is why it's essential to embrace event mesh technology, a proven approach to distributed networks that enable real-time data sharing and processing. By adopting event-driven architecture (EDA), businesses unlock a new realm of real-time AI which allows it to react quickly to events, trigger automated actions, and make decisions based on the latest information.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This approach to AI helps businesses deliver more personalized experiences such as real-time recommendations, offers, and support based on individual needs. It could also allow for predictive maintenance, anticipating problems or failures ahead of time to allocate the correct resources to the right place in the right time. With EDA as a central nervous system for your data, not only is it possible for AI to operate in real-time, but adding new AI agents becomes significantly easier.

Engineer your bespoke AI platform

Developing AI applications can be slow, hindering their potential value. Platform engineering can act as the much-needed accelerator. This emerging trend has the intention of modernizing enterprise software delivery, particularly for digital transformation. Additionally, it optimizes the developer experience and accelerates product teams’ delivery of customer value. These platforms will allow developers to gain access to automated IT infrastructure management, pre-configured tools, and pre-built components, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: building innovative AI solutions faster.

The overarching focus is on streamlining infrastructure, automating tasks, and providing pre-built components for developers. However, such applications will be only hypothetical without the ability to design and develop them in the first place. This is why it is important and promising to note that Gartner sees Platform Engineering coming of age in 2024.

Break the shackles of legacy systems

Amid the rush to real-time and AI-driven operations, large, disparate organizations will still be limited in their ability to achieve optimal business value because of their reliance on a complex mix of legacy and/or siloed systems. Last year, IDC found that only 12% of organizations connect customer data across departments.

The AI data rush will drive a greater industry-wide need for event-driven integration, but only with an enterprise architecture pattern will systems new and old be able to work together. Without it, you won’t offer seamless, real-time digital experiences, linking events across departments, locations, on-premises systems, IoT devices, in a cloud or even multi-cloud environment.

AI adoption must not chase the latest trends but focus on making strategic investments that deliver tangible business value. By prioritising your business and following the steps listed above, you can unlock the transformative potential of AI and propel your business forward in the data-driven era. Remember, AI is a powerful tool, but its success hinges on careful planning, strategic implementation, and a clear understanding of your business goals.

We've listed the best IT management tool.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro