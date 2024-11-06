Hackers disabled tracking devices and panic alarms on prison vans

A cyberattack targeted tracking device provider Microlise

UK Government contractor Serco affected in the incident

Prison van tracking devices and panic alarms taken offline

A cyberattack targeting telematics and technology solutions firm Microlise has taken tracking software used for prisoners offline.

The software is used by outsourcing giant Serco to provide protection for employees and to monitor prisoners, keeping track of their whereabouts.

Microlise provides a ‘seamless eco-system around remote assets for operators’ to a number of large corporations with lorry fleets, and the attack also affected panic alarms inside Serco prison vans and express mail courier DHL, whose fleets were left without tracking capabilities.

Outsourced security

Microlise told the London Stock Exchange it was, “working hard to quickly bring the affected services back online” in its notification of the incident. Crews were said to have been sent out without proper security for staff members.

The contingency plans outlined by Serco included crews contacting base every 30 minutes, staff using ‘paper maps and guidance’ and ensuring mobile devices are charged.

“We are aware that one of our subcontractors has been impacted by a cyber incident. We have put in place mitigation plans and we have continued to provide prisoner escorting services uninterrupted for the Ministry of Justice,” said Serco.

Microlise has since confirmed some systems have now been restored, and that it has appointed external cybersecurity specialists to fully restore all affected systems.

Serco came under scrutiny earlier in 2024 for failing to fit hundreds of prisoners with electronic tags after they were released early as part of Starmer’s plan to ease overcrowding. This was not the first time Serco has been criticised, as a previous tagging scandal led to a Serious Fraud Office investigation.

“Serco has a long history of poor performance and negligent conduct on tagging contracts and needs to be held to account by the MoJ [Ministry of Justice]” said Chair of the Justice Select Committee, Andy Slaughter.

Serco holds a number of government contracts, and recently opened Britain’s first ‘smart prison’, HMP Fosse Way. The ‘resettlement prison’ boasts smart technology such as in-cell devices and robust security, including ‘cutting edge body scanners’ to prevent contraband.

Via Financial Times