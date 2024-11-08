Google's new AI video maker for businesses is now available on Workspace

Google Vids rolls out to Workspace users worldwide

Vids will allow users to quickly and easily create work-focused video content

Gemini AI helps with theme, design, text - and even voiceovers

Creating video content at work is about to get an AI boost thanks to a new tool launching on Google Workspace.

The company has today announced the launch of Google Vids, which utilizes its Gemini AI platform to let users create business-focused content from within their browser.

First revealed at Google Cloud Next 24 in April 2024, Vids is described as "an AI-powered video creation app for work", and will now be available to more Workspace plans.

Google Vids rollout

"We know that creating and editing video has felt challenging because in the past it has required special skills or licensing, but with Google Vids the power of storytelling is in your hands," a Google Workspace update blog post announcing the launch said.

"Now teams can build and tell compelling stories at work, scaling and landing their message to engage coworkers in an effective way."

Going forward, Vids will form part of the wider Google Workspace portfolio, sitting alongside existing apps such as Docs, Slides and Sheets, with full interoperability between all.

Users can pick from a number of existing templates, or use Gemini's "Help Me Create" tool to generate a "fully editable initial storyboard" using a Google Doc.

Once users have picked the visual style they want, Vids will create a first video draft using suggested scenes from millions of high-quality stock videos and images, alongside suggestions for text, scripts per scene, and even background music.

Users can then pick from animations, transitions, and photo effects, and even add in their own media from Google Drive or Photos, allowing companies to easily add in branding.

Vids will even add an AI voiceover, with a number of preset Gemini options available, or offer users the chance to record their own by reading along to a teleprompter, add a video recording, or screen recording of slides or other assets.

Google Workspace highlighted a wide range of possible use cases for Vids, from customer service teams creating better support by adding videos to help center articles, to training terms delivering company-wide guidance, marketers using video to share recaps of key campaigns and events, and project management teams sharing meeting recaps, business updates and report share outs.

Google Vids is now rolling out to Workspace users on tiers including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus members.