Google Workspace and Gmail mobile app are getting some major Gemini updates — but you’ll need to pay

Google has announced a series of upgrades to its Gemini generative AI platform, including a new embedded Gemini experience within the Workspace office software suite.

Gemini for Google Workspace will now be available from a refreshed side panel within the online office apps, offering up its GenAI capabilities such as summary generation from within the same window.

The upgrades revolve around the company’s latest iteration, Gemini 1.5 Pro, which was introduced during its Google I/O conference.

Gemini for Google Workspace has arrived

With access to the latest model, which is a successor to the 1.5 model introduced earlier this year, Gemini for Workspace should be able to generate more profound analyses and responses from more datasets.

Gemini 1.5 Pro also offers a longer context length, allowing it to handle and process more content in one go. Gemini within the Gmail interface, for example, can summarize the content of multiple emails in one hit.

Google has also made strides when it comes to the accessibility of its GenAI tool, which will now be more integrated into the mobile experience, beginning with the Gmail app.

On the app, users will be able to generate summaries, draft contextual smart replies, and even engage with emails by asking Gemini successive questions.

More broadly, Google has also revealed plans to support more languages. ‘Help me write,’ which launched in English, will soon be available in Spanish and Portugese. Spanish is believed to be the fourth most spoken language globally.

Besides adding the functionalities to the Gemini for Workspace add-on, many of the upgraded Gemini functionalities will also be available on the Google One AI Premium consumer plan, priced at $19.99 per month.