Google found offering EU antitrust body a pretty big deal to go with its cloud views

In a shocking development to the ongoing EU antitrust case against Microsoft, both it and rival tech giant Google have been found apparently offering incentives to the Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers of Europe (CISPE) group regarding licensing practices.

CISPE recently confirmed it would accept a settlement from Microsoft worth €20 million aimed at addressing its previous practice of offering its software at lower prices when using its own Azure cloud services.

The settlement is yet to be fully completed, but it has already drawn criticism over the way it excludes non-CISPE members within the EU.

Google accused of bribing EU antitrust regulators

Google Cloud’s Amit Zavery declared: “Microsoft's playbook of paying off complainants rather than addressing the substance of their complaint hurts businesses and shouldn't fool anyone.”

However, an anonymous cloud provider has revealed (via The Register) that, just days before the announcement, Google proposed a package worth approximately €455 million in software licenses and €14 million in cash over five years. The deal was allegedly contingent on the EU maintaining its complaint against Microsoft.

On the other hand, Microsoft’s deal, which has in part been accepted, required the complaint’s withdrawal.

AWS, the only CISPE member of the three hyperscalers, reportedly supported Google’s offer, emphasizing the importance of fair software licensing.

An Amazon Web Services spokesperson commented: “AWS is a founding member of CISPE and has regularly made voluntary contributions to CISPE. Enterprises across every major industry have long supported trade associations in similar ways.”

Google’s spokesperson added: “Google Cloud has long supported the principles of fair software licensing. We were having discussions about joining as a member to help CISPE continue to fight against anticompetitive licensing and promote choice, innovation, and the growth of the digital economy in Europe.”

While the ultimate resolution remains to be confirmed, the EU antitrust investigation into cloud licensing terms is expected to result in a fairer and more interoperable environment overall.

A CISPE spokesperson shared in an email to TechRadar Pro: "I can confirm that the CISPE members were presented with alternative options to accepting the Microsoft deal. I cannot reveal any of the terms. However, the members voted by a significant majority to accept the Microsoft offer which, in their view, presented the best opportunity for the European Cloud sector."