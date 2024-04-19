Google Chat will now play nice with all your other work messaging platforms

Google has launched general availability of improved interoperability between its Google Chat platform and rival messaging services Slack and Teams.

First announced at the company’s Google Cloud Next conference in 2023, Google Workspace customers will now be able to converse with colleagues and clients on other platforms through the first stable release.

There’s a catch, though, because Google Workspace customers will also need to acquire a Mio license to be able to connect.

Google Chat now works with Teams and Slack

Rather than a direct connection, the interoperability relies on an integration powered by Mio, a company that offers interoperability solutions for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Mio doesn’t disclose pricing publicly on its website, stating that costs depend on the organization’s size and needs.

Though the solution is somewhat convoluted, it does go some of the way toward addressing anticompetitive business practices. With EU and global regulators putting tech giants through their paces, companies have been forced to open up in order to improve interoperability, and while this feature isn’t a direct response to such pressure, it certainly preempts potential future enforcement.

One year after this product was first revealed at the company’s 2024 conference, Google has also added support for up to 500,000 members within Google Chat spaces – that change is set to be implemented “in the coming weeks.”

Google isn’t the only company working on connecting its users with other platforms – Microsoft, Slack, Zoom, Cisco and others have all opened up some doors to enable better online collaboration.

