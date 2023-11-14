GoDaddy wants to make building a professional website easier than ever for SMBs

GoDaddy has launched a new, affordable website builder service to help SMBs maximize their online presence effectively and help them be more competitive.

According to third-party research cited in the company’s announcement, more than one-quarter (27%) of small businesses still don’t have a website, which can have considerable effects in today’s digital-first era.

The new GoDaddy Essential Website Design Service gives SMBs the opportunity to create a handful of web pages optimized to work seamlessly across desktop and mobile platforms, all built with SEO in mind.

GoDaddy Essential Website Design

The service includes some of the basics, such as four pages, a Sign-Up form or a Contact Us form for capturing leads, and up to 500 copywritten words provided by a GoDaddy expert.

More importantly, it includes SEO optimization to help SMBs reach more customers online. With small business leaders often finding themselves spread thinly across multiple roles, and SEO being a rabbit hole that never ends, having a site already optimized can be a game-changer for many.

GoDaddy also promises a one-time revision cycle, so that business owners can share feedback to nail their site before it goes live.

GoDaddy Product Marketing Manager Michelle Slifcak Villa said: “We know first impressions matter, and by blending affordability, attractive design, and expertise, our customers can now seamlessly unlock their branding potential, making a strategic investment in their future success.”

Payment for the service works by a one-time fee for the design service, plus hosting. TechRadar Pro has asked GoDaddy to share more information about its pricing for the new site-building service that caters to entrepreneurs – any update will be posted here.

Clearly, the company is investing heavily in its website services as 2023 winds up. Earlier in October, GoDaddy announced revisions to its wider website-designing services, including the introduction of a new hub designed to simplify communication with GoDaddy experts and designers online.